'Someone will get killed': Lives of domestic abuse victims put at risk by police and NHS data breaches

27 September 2023, 00:33

Shocking data breaches have been revealed
Shocking data breaches have been revealed. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

Domestic abuse victims' lives have been put at risk by some police forces, NHS Trusts, and a government department, who've mistakenly shared their details with perpetrators, it has been claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The data watchdog says breaches have been made by at least seven organisations, which also include local councils and law firms, in the last 14 months.

The Information Commissioner has highlighted alarming "slips" by the services which are supposed to offer "care and protection" to victims, including four cases where the safe addresses of the victims were given to their alleged abuser. In one case a family had to be immediately moved to emergency accommodation.

In another shocking breach, the home address of two adopted children were disclosed to their birth father, who was in prison on three counts of raping their mother.

Others were found to have revealed the identities of women who were seeking information about their abusive partners, to the alleged perpetrators themselves. An unredacted assessment report about children at risk of harm was also sent to their mother’s ex-partner.

Read more: 'Very strong possibility' Russia linked to 'shocking' rise in security breaches at Britain's nuclear submarine base

John Edwards, the UK Information Commissioner, told LBC he fears "someone is going to get killed" if organisations don't start taking the breaches seriously.

He described the mistakes as "silly slips" by organisations "who have no excuse", as he urged them to better train staff to ensure victims aren't put at further risk.

The specific services have not been named, but include a law firm, a housing association, an NHS trust, a government department, local councils and a police service.

Edwards told LBC the breaches were "heart-breaking" and "disappointing because it needn't happen."

He said: "In most of these situations you have someone who has been in a very vulnerable position, she has summoned the courage and the strength to seek help and to change the situation, usually for children as well, and then is let down by the very organisation that should be protecting her."

He also issued a warning that the seven organisations which have been reprimanded by his department in the last 14 months is "just the tip of the iceberg."

Edwards has called on organisations to handle personal information properly to avoid putting victims of domestic abuse at the risk of further danger, saying they "should be doing everything necessary to protect the personal information in their care.

Read more: Man, 50, charged under the Terrorism Act for possessing documents linked to Northern Ireland police data breach

"The reprimands issued in the past year make clear that mistakes were made and that organisations must resolve the issues that lead to these breaches in the first place.

"Getting the basics right is simple – thorough training, double checking records and contact details, restricting access to information - all these things reduce the risk of even greater harm.

"Protecting the information rights of victims of domestic abuse is a priority area for my office, and we will be providing further support and advice to help keep people safe."

Root causes for the breaches vary, but common themes are a lack of staff training and failing to have robust procedures in place to handle personal information safely.

The Information Commissioner's Office is urging departments to ensure their training is thorough and relevant, and says many breaches can be prevented by simple measures, like ensuring staff always double check before any personal information is transferred, altered or disclosed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beaton has been sacked after admitting taking drugs to a stewardess

British Airways pilot 'snorted drugs off woman's breasts on night out then tried to fly 12-hour trip to UK'

Exclusive
Labour hit out after £700,000 was stolen from the Royal Mint

Fraudsters steal £700,000 from Royal Mint in online heist as Labour warns 'the parasites are going unpunished'

Tributes have been paid to the Center Parcs worker

Tributes paid to Center Parcs supervisor who died after being hit by car at Woburn Forest site

Election 2024 Trump

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers as he built his empire

Donald Trump committed fraud for years, a judge has ruled

Donald Trump committed fraud for years and massively exaggerated net worth to secure finance, court rules

A murder charge over Chris Kaba has been levied against a firearms officer

London's firearms police 'will hand in guns if officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba loses anonymity'

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with Robert Williams' disappearance in 2002.

Man, 35, and woman, 59, arrested over cold case of boy who disappeared walking to party 21 years ago

Canada Ukraine Apology

Canada’s House speaker resigns after inviting man who fought for a Nazi unit

South Africa Obit Zoleka Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka dies aged 43

Reinhold Messner has been stripped of his Guinness World Records

Legendary climber stripped of Guinness World Records after map enthusiast claims he stopped 5m short of real summit

APTOPIX Auto Workers Strike Biden

Biden visits car workers’ picket line in Michigan as strike continues

David Walliams has sued the production company behind BGT

David Walliams sues Britain's Got Talent bosses after leaving show in aftermath of X-rated remarks about contestants

Amazon financials

Amazon sued in US over allegations it inflates prices and overcharges sellers

Jeffrey Epstein

JP Morgan to pay over claims it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking operations

The woman died at Center Parcs site in Woburn Forest

Female worker dies at Center Parcs in Woburn Forest after air ambulance rushes to 'incident'

Two of Bruce Willis' daughters have praised his wife for her handling of his dementia.

'You inspire me everyday': Bruce Willis' daughters praise actor's wife after she opens up about his dementia struggle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Ed Davey takes swipe at Tory 'clowns' pledging to 'restore hope' with two month NHS cancer treatment guarantee

Sir Ed Davey takes swipe at Tory 'clowns' as he pledges to 'restore hope' with two month NHS cancer treatment guarantee
Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West.

Uncontrolled migration poses ‘existential challenge’ to the West, says Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Met Office issues new weather warning as Britain set to be battered by Storm agnes

Weather warning updated as 'rapidly intensifying' Storm Agnes set to batter Britain

Biden Impeachment

Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over ‘sharing personal data’

Five Bulgarians make first court appearance on charges of spying for Russia

Five Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in court for first time

Europe Disinformation

Musk’s X is biggest source of fake news, EU official says

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa cut off ferry service to Romania

The 'challenge' has been linked to multiple deaths all over the world.

Expert issues urgent warning to parents over Blue Whale ‘suicide challenge’ after being linked to death of Brit
Kosovo Serbia Tension

Serbia demands Nato takes over policing of Kosovo’s north after deadly shootout

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit