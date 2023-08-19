Breaking News

Man, 50, charged with possessing documents used for terror offences following Northern Ireland police data breach

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possessing documents linked to last week's major data breach which revealed the details of thousands of officers at Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The breach, which took place on Tuesday, came after a junior member of staff responded to a freedom of information request, with the personal data of all currently serving members of the PSNI published.

Details revealed as part of the breach included the surname and first initial of every employee of the PSNI, alongside their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

The man was charged with possessing documents likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The individual was arrested on Saturday,

It follows the arrest of a 39-year-old man in relation to the breach, which saw officers undertake an extensive search in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Wednesday.

The individual has since been released on bail.

This is a developing story.