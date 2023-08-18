Breaking News

Police hunt father, stepmother and uncle in connection with death of Sara Sharif, 10, in Surrey

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have identified the three people they are looking for amid ongoing investigations into the death of Sara Sharif, 10, who was found dead in her home in Surrey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sara Sharif, 10, was alone when she was found dead at a property in Woking in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, was launched to establish the circumstances of Sara's death and this remains ongoing," Surrey Police said in a statement.

"As a result, officers identified three people they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing investigation into Sara’s death.

"These people have been identified as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28.

"It is believed Urfan travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, in company with his partner and his brother on Wednesday, 9 August. There were five children with them aged between a year and 13 years old."

Police were called to an address in Woking, at around 2.50am on Thursday 10 August after a 999 call, which was made by a man identifying himself as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif. The call was made from Pakistan.

A body, which was formally identified at Sara's after DNA testing, was found the day after the three are believed to have travelled to Islamabad.

The post-mortem on Tuesday did not establish a cause of death but did reveal multiple and extensive injuries, which appear to have been caused over a sustained and extended period of time.

An investigation, led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s Major Crime Team, was launched to establish the circumstances of Sara's death and remains ongoing.

Surrey Police also added: "Our enquiries remain ongoing to locate them and we are continuing to work with international agencies, including Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to progress our enquiries with the Pakistani authorities."

More updates to follow