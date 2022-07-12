Breaking News

Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps back Rishi Sunak for PM in Tory leadership race

12 July 2022, 11:07 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 11:23

Rishi Sunak was announcing his Tory leadership bid today in a speech
Rishi Sunak was announcing his Tory leadership bid today in a speech. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Dominic Raab have backed former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson in the contest for the Tory leadership.

Mr Shapps dropped out of the running and said: "Huge thanks to my team for helping to pull together my leadership bid in literally no time!

"Amongst a field of brilliant candidates I've spoken to @RishiSunak who I believe has the competence and experience to lead this country."

Mr Raab gave his backing to Mr Sunak to be next Tory leader, and therefore prime minister, at Mr Sunak's official campaign launch.

Read more: Labour to table motion of no confidence in Govt as Boris to remain PM for 8 weeks

Mr Raab said: "While others talk the talk, Rishi this month delivered the biggest tax cut for working people in a decade. He did it because he is a true Conservative."

Earlier, the caretaker Prime Minister's arch loyalists Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg came out in support of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a bid to block Mr Sunak.

The Culture Secretary and the Brexit opportunities minister gave their public backing to Ms Truss when speaking to reporters in Downing Street after attending Mr Johnson's Cabinet meeting.

Following Education Secretary James Cleverly in backing Ms Truss, Mr Rees-Mogg said she has "always opposed Rishi's higher taxes, that again is proper conservativism".

Ms Dorries said Ms Truss, who voted Remain in the 2016 referendum, is probably a "stronger Brexiteer than both of us" and has "consistently argued for low tax policies".

Leadership rival Nadhim Zahawi lashed out at his predecessor Mr Sunak's reluctance to do more now, saying it is not a "fairytale" to cut taxes to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Sunak will receive heavyweight support from another ex-chancellor, Lord Lamont, who said Mr Sunak has the courage to take the "tough decisions" needed to deal with the "extremely serious" economic situation.

Candidates require the support of 20 MPs in order to make the leadership contest, with nominations closing later on Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, Mr Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat look to already have the declared backers to make the threshold.

Several other candidates - including Liz Truss, Mr Zahawi, Jeremy Hunt and Kemi Badenoch - were close enough before nominations formally opened to suggest they will be in the race.

Insiders from Sajid Javid's campaign were also confident of making the cut, as were allies of Suella Braverman.

Mr Shapps faces a battle to get the required nominations, while Rehman Chishti's low-key campaign does not appear to have caught the imagination of his colleagues and he may well fall at the first hurdle.

Mr Sunak - who has the most declarations of support so far - is alone among the contenders to succeed Mr Johnson in not promising immediate tax cuts if he wins.

He has come under attack from allies of the Prime Minister, who believe his announcement last week that he is quitting helped trigger the slew of resignations which forced Mr Johnson to admit his time is up.

In the past, Mr Rees-Mogg has described him scathingly as the "much-lamented socialist chancellor" who put up taxes while failing to curb inflation.

In his address, Mr Sunak will defend his record while seeking to make a virtue of his willingness to confront difficult economic realities in the wake of the pandemic.

"We need a return to traditional Conservative economic values - and that means honesty and responsibility, not fairytales," he will say.

"I have had to make some of the most difficult choices in my life when I was chancellor, in particular how to deal with our debt and borrowing after Covid.

"I have never hidden away from those, and I certainly won't pretend now that the choices I made, and the things I voted for, were somehow not necessary. Whilst this may be politically inconvenient, it is the truth.

"My message to the party and the country is simple: I have a plan to steer our country through these headwinds. Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of 'when', not 'if'."

But Mr Zahawi used his campaign launch video to say: "I believe cutting taxes isn't a fairytale but rather a critical step to tackle the cost-of-living crisis."

Candidates need the backing of 20 MPs by 6pm on Tuesday to make it through to the ballot.

Under the timetable set out by 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, the first ballot of MPs will take place on Wednesday, with candidates failing to get 30 votes being eliminated, with a second expected on Thursday.

The process is then likely to continue into next week, with candidate with the lowest vote dropping out, until the list of candidates is whittled down to just two - who will go forward into a ballot of party members.

The new prime minister will be announced on September 5 when MPs return to Westminster from their summer break.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The new pet oxygen mask being demonstrated by London Fire Brigade.

Cat's life saved by London firefighters in first use of pet oxygen mask

The Rwanda plan has been pushed back due to the Tory leadership contest.

Rwanda migrant flights 'on hold' until Tory leadership contest finishes

Head of Ofgem Jonathan Brearley (left) has warned the October price cap will be higher than first predicted.

Energy bills could reach staggering '£3,200' in October as Ofgem warns of soaring prices

The Followers: A Global Player exclusive podcast

The Followers: A new Global Player podcast with Shelagh Fogarty

Exclusive
The UK's airports are in crisis

'Wrong move could kill you': Baggage handler warns untrained staff 'crashed through' to fix backlogs
Union members outside Kings Cross Station during the 'biggest strike in 30 years' last month

Summer rail shutdown: Train drivers back biggest industrial action 'in 25 years'

Labour is preparing to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's Government

Labour to table motion of no confidence in Govt as Boris to remain PM for 8 weeks

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has produced the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date.

NASA reveals 'deepest' image of universe using world's most powerful telescope

Gritters are being brought out of hibernation to tackle melting roads in the UK as temperatures continue to rise.

National emergency could be declared as 'danger to life' weather alert extended to Monday

Liz Truss is one of many candidates who have promised tax cuts - but Rishi Sunak has said they must wait until after inflation has fallen

Sunak promises tax cuts in leadership campaign launch as support for Truss grows

Nicki Minaj was forced to leave a meet-and-greet in London after being 'mobbed' by fans

Nicki Minaj 'mobbed' by fans and forced to leave London meet-and-greet

Olympian Mo Farah has opened up about his past

Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to UK from Somalia as a child

asad

Rwanda plan should be 'done properly', says Grant Shapps

Sir Graham Brady announced the rule change on Monday evening.

Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

Latest News

See more Latest News

More train strikes are set to cripple the UK

More travel chaos expected as train drivers vote to strike over pay dispute
A body has been found in the hunt for missing Abi Fisher.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in search for missing Abi Fisher
New commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley will be under pressure to improve charging rates.

Met 'effectively decriminalising' car crime in London as fewer than 1 per cent of thefts solved
George Eustice said dairy farms are struggling to get staff

Dairy shortage looms 'because farms in remote areas can't get staff,' says environment sec
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been pulled from Dawber Delph quarry in Wigan.

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Wigan quarry
The Church of England has said there is no "official definition" of a woman.

Church of England admits it doesn't have an 'official definition' of a woman
Unions warned the Government are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency staff to replace strikers

Govt warned they are 'spoiling for a fight' by allowing agency workers to replace strikers
Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak for Tory leadership crown

Rishi vs Tory right: Truss and Patel set to battle Sunak over tax cuts
Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Dog walkers caught without poo bags could be fined £100

Rachel Johnson dismissed "BS" claims that Boris refurbished Number 10 with "£800 pound rolls of wallpaper"

'They don't even have a salad bowl': Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer
'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

'Woke brigade' hijacking school PE kit rules, parent fumes

Resigning as PM 'like a bereavement' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson
'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London