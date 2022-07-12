Labour to table motion of no confidence in Govt as Boris to remain PM for 8 weeks

12 July 2022, 08:51

Labour is preparing to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's Government
Labour is preparing to force a confidence vote in Boris Johnson's Government. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Labour is preparing to table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson's government after it was confirmed he will remain at No10 until September.

MPs are expected to debate and vote on the motion on Wednesday in a bid to force Mr Johnson’s immediate removal as prime minister – a move which could potentially lead to a snap election.

The motion, set to be tabled by Labour on Tuesday, is unlikely to be successful because it will not be supported by Conservative MPs.

But a Labour source told the Huffington Post: “It will put the squeeze on backbench Tories to either vote for him, and be hypocrites, or back Labour, admitting we were right.

“Do all those Tory leadership candidates really want to be answering that question next week? They know he needs to go.”

Mr Johnson resigned after a long line of scandals but is clinging on to office until a replacement is found, a move that has divided Tory MPs.

Read more: Tory timetable for new PM announced: Contenders to need backing of at least 20 colleagues

Read more: Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet

The next prime minister is not expected to be announced until September 5, after the Tory party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent "this nonsense about clinging on for a few months".

"He's inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country," the Labour leader said last week.

"If they don't get rid of him then Labour will step up, in the national interest, and bring a vote of no confidence, because we can't go on with this Prime Minister clinging on for months and months to come."

Tory leadership contenders will need the support of at least 20 Tory MPs - including their proposer and seconder - to get on the ballot paper, the 1922 committee has decided.

As it stands currently, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt have hit the threshold set by the rule change.

Tom Tugendhat was on 19 as of Monday evening and Liz Truss was on 15, while former NI secretary Brandon Lewis, who is batting for Nadhim Zahawi, said he is "confident" the Chancellor has "got the numbers” to advance to the next stage.

Read more: Sunak promises tax cuts in leadership campaign launch as support for Truss grows

Nominations will open and close on Tuesday, and a first ballot will be held on Wednesday, with a second ballot likely on Thursday.

"We expect 20 supporters for each candidate... we'll also expect that on the first ballot any candidate to proceed must have won at least 30 votes from parliamentary colleagues," announced Sir Graham Brady, who was re-elected as the Committee chairman on Monday.

The result of the contest for the next Tory leader - and Prime Minister - will be announced on September 5, when MPs return to Westminster following their summer break.

It will come after a run-off between the final two candidates in a postal ballot of party members, but it is unclear when the final vote will take place.

