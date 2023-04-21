Dominic Raab 'sunk by row over Spanish troops in Gibraltar' as ambassador 'overstepped Cabinet mandate' in Brexit talks

21 April 2023, 23:11 | Updated: 21 April 2023, 23:16

Dominic Raab was 'sunk by a row over Gibraltar'
Dominic Raab was 'sunk by a row over Gibraltar'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Dominic Raab's career as deputy prime minister was effectively ended by an argument about Spanish troops being stationed permanently in Gibraltar, after the British ambassador to Spain allegedly went beyond what he had been authorised to offer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Raab, who was Foreign Secretary at the time, heard that Spain was complaining about the UK changing its position on negotiations about keeping the land border open with Gibraltar, a small British territory at the bottom of the Iberian peninsula.

The British stance had always been that no Spanish troops would ever be stationed permanently in Gibraltar.

Perplexed at the complaints from Spain, Mr Raab investigated and heard that the ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, may have gone beyond the official position agreed by the Cabinet and offered to have Spanish 'boots on the ground' permanently, the Telegraph reported.

The minister then ordered Mr Elliott back from Spain to London to give an account of his actions. But his explanations were not specific enough, according to supporters of Mr Raab.

The Foreign Secretary replaced Mr Elliott in negotiations with the former ambassador Simon Manley, although Mr Elliott remained the top British diplomat in Spain.

Mr Raab resigned on Friday following a bombshell report into claims he bullied officials. Two of the 15 complaints were upheld. One was a complaint about the Gibraltar suggestion.

Adam Tolley, who led the investigation into Mr Raab's conduct, said: "As part of the process towards and implementation of this management choice, he [Mr Raab] acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive in the context of a workplace meeting.

"His conduct also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates. In particular, he went beyond what was reasonably necessary in order to give effect to his decision and introduced a punitive element.

"His conduct was bound to be experienced as undermining or humiliating by the affected individual, and it was so experienced. I infer that the Deputy Prime Minister must have been aware of this effect; at the very least, he ought reasonably to have been so aware.”

It comes after Mr Raab hit out at "activist" and "passive-aggressive" civil servants on Friday, who he claimed were trying to block the government's agenda.

The former justice secretary said there was a "very small minority of very activist civil servants" who are against some reforms, and who are "effectively trying to block government".

Mr Raab told the BBC: "That's not on. That's not democratic." He added that civil servants acting in this "passive-aggressive way" meant that the "government can't deliver for the British people".

Adam Tolley KC's independent probe - which covered 15 claims since 2018, during his stints as Brexit secretary, foreign secretary and justice secretary, cleared Mr Raab of several allegations of bad behaviour, including findings that he did not swear or use physical gestures to threaten.

But it found he was "intimidating" in the context of a work meeting. It also found that civil servants had "no ulterior agenda".

Mr Raab quit on Friday with a furious resignation letter in which he claimed the inquiry's findings were "flawed" and created a dangerous precedent by setting the threshold for bullying "so low

He later slammed what he called a "Kafkaesque saga" for which the British people would pay the price, adding that the investigation had set a "playbook for a small number of officials to target ministers".

The findings landed on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's desk on Thursday morning, but the results were not initially revealed.

Read more: Read in full: Dominic Raab's furious resignation letter to the prime minister

Despite criticism overnight, including from his own ministers, over Mr Sunak's delay in deciding his fate, No 10 sources said the prime minister did not tell his deputy to resign.

In his Telegraph article, Raab wrote: "The British public expect ministers to exercise rigorous oversight over officials to prevent democratic mandates being unpicked, raise the game of underperforming parts of government, and prevent Whitehall from squandering taxpayers' money.

"Likewise, ministers should be held to the same standards as everyone else.

"In reality, the Kafkaesque saga I endured was shorn of the safeguards most people enjoy."

He added: "The inquiry accepted that I had not personalised my criticism, nor intended to upset anyone, and was unaware of the offence caused. That was never my intention, and I am genuinely sorry if my actions had that effect on anyone.

Read more: Furious Dominic Raab quits with blast at civil servants after bullying probe upholds two complaints

"The inquiry concluded that I had not been notified of any particular conduct, before formal complaints were submitted, nor had anyone suggested my behaviour could amount to bullying. 

"This precedent sets the playbook for a small number of officials to target ministers, who negotiate robustly on behalf of the country, pursue bold reforms and persevere in holding civil servants to account.

"If that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price."

If that is now the threshold for bullying in government, it is the people of this country who will pay the price.

Mr Raab said he was "subject to trial by media for six months" and human resources standards he said would be found "in any other workplace" were not applied to him.

He argued in his separate resignation letter to Rishi Sunak that the inquiry set the "threshold for bullying so low" that it could "encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government - and ultimately the British people".

He also took aim at what he called "systematic leaking of skewed and fabricated claims" he said breached the inquiry's rules and the Civil Service code of conduct.

The report concluded "he acted in a way which was intimidating, in the sense of unreasonably and persistently aggressive conduct in the context of a work meeting".

Dominic Raab has quit as deputy PM
Dominic Raab has quit as deputy PM. Picture: Alamy

"It also involved an abuse or misuse of power in a way that undermines or humiliates. He introduced an unwarranted punitive element," the report said.

It added that while meeting policy officials, Mr Raab "acted in a manner which was intimidating, in the sense of going further than was necessary or appropriate in delivering critical feedback, and also insulting, in the sense of making unconstructive critical comments about the quality of work done (whether or not as a matter of substance any criticism was justified)".

He found Mr Raab "complained about the absence of what he referred to as 'basic information' or 'the basics', about 'obstructiveness' on the part of officials whom he perceived to be resistant to his policies, and described some work as 'utterly useless' and 'woeful'".

Mr Tolley said he conveyed a threat to a civil servant by referencing the Civil Service code of conduct that had "a significant adverse effect on a particular individual who took it seriously" during his time as foreign secretary.

"The DPM's conduct was a form of intimidating behaviour, in the sense of conveying a threat of unspecified disciplinary action, and was experienced as such," he wrote.

"He did not target any individual, nor intend to threaten anyone with disciplinary action. However, he ought to have realised that his reference to the Civil Service Code could well have been understood as a threat."

Mr Tolley praised the officials for coming forward and found they had "no ulterior agenda".

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

The report said Mr Raab described his style as "inquisitorial, direct, impatient and fastidious", and that he typically works from 7.30am to 10pm Monday to Thursday.

It said Mr Raab believed once a decision on policy is taken, it should not be revisited by civil servants.

But he was cleared of making physical gestures in a threatening way, with Mr Tolley writing that the most extreme claim given was him putting his hand out to a person's face to stop them talking.

He also cleared Mr Raab of shouting and swearing at staff, saying he "did not swear at any individual or swear more generally".

He was also unable to find in favour of Ministry of Justice civil servants who complained of a "perverse culture of fear" and unreasonable work deadlines.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said in the wake of Mr Raab's resignation and article: "You can see the aspects relevant to the code are set out in the report. I think those speak for themselves.

"The Prime Minister thinks it's right that any findings whatsoever that are deemed to be bullying, it's right to resign. That's the commitment the former secretary of state made and he's upheld that commitment."

He added: "Clearly, any bullying in general terms is unacceptable and there are clear rules that apply to that."

Dave Penman, the head of the FDA union that represents senior Whitehall employees, said the inquiry was a "damning indictment of the inadequacy of a process that relies solely on the Prime Minister of the day to enforce standards".

His union says one in six senior civil servants have seen misconduct take place in the last year.

"This demonstrates that Raab is not just one bad apple, and there is a wider problem with ministerial bullying than the Prime Minister wants to admit," Mr Penman added said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Krissy Shields, of New York City, talks with her daughters after creating the shape of a uterus out of flowers by the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. “I wanted to ma

US Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion pill

The shirt that Bobby Moore wore as he captained England to victory in the World Cup disappeared from his ex-wife Tina's house

Bobby Moore's 1966 World Cup winning shirt missing as England legend's ex-wife finds mystery 'owner' has put it on sale

Craig Breedlove drives his jet-powered Spirit of America during its first test run on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, on September 6 1997

Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86

US Peru Ex President

Ex-president set to be extradited from US to Peru over corruption charges

Business group the CBI says it is suspending all policy and membership work until June after major firms quit the business group or suspended their membership following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

CBI to suspend operations until June after big business exodus amid two separate rape allegations

Prince Harry was 'desperate' to attend the coronation

'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

A US fugitive facing allegations of rape and sexual assault who faked his own death and fled to Scotland has furiously insisted he is a British man called Arthur Knight, in a surreal TV interview.

Fugitive Nicholas Rossi 'who faked death and fled to Scotland' furiously insists he's Brit Arthur Knight in surreal interview
Steve Barclay is taking strike action

Government to take nurses' union to court to block 48-hour nurses' strike after NHS appeal

Hannah has been charged over cannabis smuggling

Woman who went viral for shouting 'Chanel!' after losing pet parrot charged over £800k cannabis smuggling plot

France Synagogue Bombing

Lebanese-Canadian academic convicted of Paris synagogue bombing in 1980

Jennifer Young is facing 20 years in jail

British beauty queen facing 20 years in Mexican jail after 'smuggling £250,000 worth of ketamine into Cancun'

Paul Mason was killed after Allan punched him three times in Soho

Horrifying CCTV shows moment thug fatally punches 'kind and gentle' banker after drunkenly thinking he took pal's phone

Michael Owen (L) has spoken of his devastation over the death of staff member Jessica Whalley (R) at his racing yard, calling it “worst day of my life”.

'The worst day of my life': Michael Owen opens up on tragic death of staff member at his racing stables

GPs will be bound by new regulation from May 15 onwards.

Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions – how will it impact you?

Jamie Barrow (L) will return to court on June 12 to face trial, in a case expected to last three weeks.

Neighbour admits killing a mother and her two daughters, 1 and 3, in Nottingham house fire but denies murder

Meghan found the walk with Kate and William 'very difficult' according to new reports.

‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anurag Maloo (L) was discovered in a critical condition three days after plunging into a 300-metre deep crevasse.

Indian climber found alive three days after plunging into 300-metre deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna
Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker have been jailed for three and two and a half years for their Dartford stunt

Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years
Prince William gushed over Kate's appearance

Prince William delights royal fans as he showers Kate in praise over her dress

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists stage slow march through German capital

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia

Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Tribute to our Gan Gan: Kate shares unseen picture of Queen with her great-grandchildren to mark late monarch’s birthday
New roles: Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk

Oliver Dowden made new deputy prime minister and Alex Chalk appointed justice secretary

Onlookers behind a police cordon where ten people from the same family were shot dead

Child, 13, among 10 members of same family killed in shooting

A person jogging on a path amongst dead grass in Victoria Park, east London, in August 2022

UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot

A little girl poses for a portrait after Eid Al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr holiday amid joy and tragedy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations

Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown
William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit