Backlash over Dominic Raab's pledge to overhaul 'nonsense' Human Rights Act

5 October 2021, 14:24 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 15:11

Dominic Raab claimed the move would bring "common sense" to the justice system
Dominic Raab claimed the move would bring "common sense" to the justice system. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Dominic Raab has been criticised for pledging to overhaul the Human Rights Act, which he claimed was being 'abused' by dangerous criminals.

In his speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, Mr Raab claimed the move would bring "common sense" to the justice system.

The Justice Secretary said Boris Johnson gave him the task of rewriting the law when he moved him from the Foreign Office in September's reshuffle.

READ MORE: Priti Patel announces inquiry into murder of Sarah Everard

READ MORE: 'Irresponsible crusties': Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

However, Amnesty has warned "politicians should not be removing the rights of ordinary people with the stroke of a pen".

The campaign group said the legislation is a "key protection against an overmighty government - and we need it now more than ever".

Mr Raab highlighted the case of a drug dealer "convicted of beating his ex-partner" who claimed the right to family life to avoid deportation.

"It is absolutely perverse that someone guilty of domestic abuse could claim the right to family life to trump the public's interest in deporting him from this country," he said.

"We've got to bring this nonsense to an end."

At a fringe event, Mr Raab said the problem was with the powers the domestic legislation had given to judges, rather than the European Convention on Human Rights itself.

"The problem is not the convention, it's the way it has been interpreted and in particular the licence given to the courts in this country under the Human Rights Act to adopt, through judicial legislation, ever more elastic interpretations of rights."

In his speech, Mr Raab said the Government will "transform" the way the justice system treats violence against women.

He said he was "shocked and horrified by the harrowing murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa".

And he added: "Making our communities safer, so that women can walk home at night without having to look over their shoulder, as your Justice Secretary, that is my number one priority. We will transform the way the justice system treats violence against women."

The transformation will include from the time it takes to examine phone evidence to the "potential ordeal" vulnerable victims can face at trial, he said.

Mr Raab acknowledged that backlogs in the justice system, built up during the pandemic, could take six to 12 months to clear.

His plan to rewrite the Human Rights Act is the latest attempt by Tory ministers to tackle the legislation, which enshrined the European Convention on Human Rights into domestic law.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK's CEO, said: "The Human Rights Act has been key to some of the biggest justice fights over the last 30 years - from Hillsborough and the Mid Staffs hospital deaths, to years of human rights violations against women activists in the Spycops scandal.

"The deeply unacceptable delay to setting up a public inquiry into the Government's handling of the Covid pandemic is just one example of why the Human Rights Act is so important.

"The Human Rights Act is a key protection against an overmighty government - and we need it now more than ever.

"Politicians should not be removing the rights of ordinary people with the stroke of a pen, whilst giving evermore powers to the police and protecting members of the establishment from proper scrutiny.

"That's the complete opposite of justice."

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: "After 11 years of Tory Government, court backlogs have reached record levels, violence and self-harm in prisons have soared, rape convictions have plummeted, and many women have lost confidence in the criminal justice system.

"Yet instead of addressing any of these problems, the new Justice Secretary chose to focus on vague threats to take away ordinary people's rights."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heads are reporting "a high level of disruption" in schools

204,000 pupils absent from England's schools as Covid 'continues to cause havoc'

France has threatened to 'take measures' against Boris Johnson's government in the latest Brexit row

France threatens to cut UK energy supplies in latest Brexit row

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVE

Priti Patel announces inquiry into murder of Sarah Everard

Firefighters are at the scene

Firefighters rush to Westminster Station after smoke billows from control room

The Home Secretary hit out at the protesters following weeks of disruption

Eco warriors 'trampling over our way of life and draining police resources' - Home Sec

Police have charged a man with murder

Man charged with murder after woman, 70, missing since August

It has been a turbulent few months for Boris Johnson

Analysis: Boris Johnson is a Prime Minister who appears surrounded by problems

Insulate Britain Block M25 For 6th Time Colnbrook

Eco-mob apologises for 'disruption' after PM calls them ‘irresponsible crusties’ on LBC

This is the moment the PM took to a bike at his party conference

Watch: Boris Bikes? PM cycles round Tory party conference

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

LBC's Nick Ferrari quizzed Boris Johnson on future tax hikes

No more tax rises to 'subsidise' low incomes, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Boris Johnson said the Insulate Britain protests are 'insane'

‘Irresponsible crusties’: Boris Johnson lays into eco protesters bringing misery to roads

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her parents in Portugal

Madeleine McCann suspect could be charged by end of year due to ‘strong new evidence’

It comes weeks after Tower Bridge flooded on September 14 after hours of heavy rain

London tube lines and roads flooded after capital deluged by heavy rain

The Tory MP for Stroud has blamed activists like Insulate Britain for "catastrophising" the climate crisis

Children should become scientists instead of climate activists, says Tory MP

Tories will be focusing on law and order moving forward.

Senior Tories to prioritise law and order in wake of M25 protests and Everard murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp went down in a major outage

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram back online after suffering six-hour outage
Priti Patel will address the migrant crisis during her Tory conference speech.

'No reason' for asylum seekers to attempt Channel crossing, Priti Patel tells Tories
Five were arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly assaulted.

Five arrested after Sir Iain Duncan Smith 'hit on head with traffic cone'
Jacob Rees-Mogg said Brexit came very close to not happening

Jacob Rees-Mogg hails Jeremy Corbyn for 'helping save Brexit'
The officer was chasing down two people on a moped.

Met officer 'caused death of moped driver in high-speed chase through London'
The Culture Secretary said she regrets her vote.

'I voted against love': Nadine Dorries shares regret voting against gay marriage
The alleged attack happened at the Midland Hotel in Manchester

Conservative Party suspends member who 'violently assaulted' woman at conference
Many petrol stations in London and the South East remain closed

Fifth of petrol stations in South East remain without fuel

A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby from a previous hearing. She is set to stand trial in a year

Nurse Lucy Letby denies murdering eight babies while working at hospital
Cressida Dick has again refused to resign as the Met Police commissioner

Cressida Dick announces review into Met 'standards' after murder of Sarah Everard

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister
James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader
Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'

Jeffrey Donaldson: EU using Northern Ireland as Brexit 'whipping boy'
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital
'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages
Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10: Watch again

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry
Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

Ex-Brexit Secretary: 'Industry didn't act early enough to stop tanker driver shortage'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police