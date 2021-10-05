Priti Patel announces inquiry into murder of Sarah Everard

By James Morris

Home secretary Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into the "systematic failures" which enabled Wayne Couzens to continue to be employed as a police officer.

It follows the sentencing of Couzens for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester today, Patel said: “The public have a right to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer.

"We need answers as to why this was allowed to happen.

Priti Patel at the Conservative Party conference today. Picture: Getty

"I can confirm today there will be an inquiry, to give the independent oversight needed, to ensure something like this can never happen again."

Patel, who did not mention Couzens’ name, said she has "redoubled" her efforts to help make women and girls feel safer.

"All our thoughts remain with Sarah Everard's family and friends.

Sarah Everard. Picture: Met Police

"Her murderer, whose name I will not repeat, was a monster. His explicit intention was to instil fear and terror in women and girls.

"I say this as home secretary, but also as a woman: such unconscionable crimes and acts of violence against women and girls have no place in our society.”

It comes as the Metropolitan Police said hundreds of officers will be added to London's streets over the next six months in a bid to make women and girls feel safer.

On Monday, under-pressure Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick also announced she has called in an independent reviewer to look at the force's culture and standards following Couzens' whole life sentencing last week.