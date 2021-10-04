Rishi Sunak admits ‘there’s a problem’ in policing with Met having 'questions to answer'

By James Morris

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has told LBC “there’s a problem” with trust in the police amid a series of high profile legal cases.

It follows the sentencing of Pc Wayne Couzens for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

On Sunday, Pc David Carrick, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, was charged with rape. He is expected to appear in court later.

Mr Sunak, asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari this morning for his views on the current situation in policing, admitted: “I think we all, obviously, should be able to trust the police – and the fact you’re having to ask this question tells me there’s a problem.”

Asked by Nick if a review or inquiry is needed, the chancellor did not answer but said: “There is clearly questions for the Metropolitan Police to answer."

He went on to suggest men – and male politicians – need to acknowledge the problems surrounding violence against women.

Mr Sunak said: “I think it starts, probably, with an acknowledgement from men in particular about the scale of the challenge here and making sure we are aware of it and recognise what an issue it is… and continue to make efforts to improve the situation.

“Wayne Couzens was roaming around very close to where my old home in London was. My wife was telling me about that… and that brought that home for me.

“We just need to do a better job – particularly as male politicians – of recognising that.”

Following Couzens’ sentencing last week, Boris Johnson urged people to trust the police.

He said hundreds of thousands officers would have been “heart sick” about what Couzens did.

“What I would really urge the public… I want to make it clear I do believe in the police. I do think we can trust the police and I think the police do a wonderful, wonderful job.”