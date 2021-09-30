Plain clothes officers will now work in pairs, Sadiq Khan tells LBC

30 September 2021, 21:29

The Mayor of London has said plain clothes police officers will work in "at least pairs"
The Mayor of London has said plain clothes police officers will work in "at least pairs". Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Sadiq Khan has told LBC that plain clothes police officers will work in pairs from now on to help instil public trust in the police.

The Mayor of London was asked what, as a "man in power", he was doing to address the issue of violence against women and girls.

"Londoners will see increased visible uniformed presence in those parts of London where we know women and girls suffer more incidents than other parts," said Mr Khan.

"They're also going to see now plain clothes officers in at least pairs, so if anyone is approached by a plain clothes officer by himself and they're not confident they should ring the police to get the reassurance, and make a noise."

He added that officers were aware they had a "job to reassure Londoners".

Read more: Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'

Read more: Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

The London Mayor said that additional measures involved a probe into how police officers are checked.

"The inspectorate is looking again at vetting procedures," he said.

"[Wayne Couzens] joined Kent Police, then was transferred to the Civil Nuclear Police then was transferred to the Met Police service.

"Are their vetting procedures adequate in relation to the way officers join the police but also are transferred between police services?"

Mr Khan was also asked whether London was safe for women and girls.

He said their "lived experiences" were different from his own, and that the shocking statistics of violence against women and girls suggested they were not safe.

"When you hear the inspectorate of constabulary... use the word "epidemic" to describe violence against women and girls, clearly it isn't safe for women in this country," he said.

Read more: Violence against women 'should be prioritised as much as terrorism'

Read more: Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed

The Mayor was also asked if Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick - who has been facing growing calls to quit - should a resign.

It was a question he dodged, although he did concede that the police service would be a vital part of the "seismic cultural change" that was necessary to protect women and girls.

"I think there's more than one person," he said.

"This is about making sure there is the seismic cultural change we need across society, including the police service by the way, and the criminal justice system."

Mr Khan's comments come as the Met Police advised people to call 999 and run away if they feel in danger when stopped by a lone "officer".

A spokesperson for the Met said it is unusual for a single plain clothes police officer to engage with people in London, but if it happens, other officers should arrive soon after.

"However, if that doesn't happen and you do find yourself in an interaction with a sole police officer and you are on your own, it is entirely reasonable for you to seek further reassurance of that officer's identity and intentions," the force said.

The spokesperson added that people who get stopped should ask: "Where are your colleagues, where have you come from, why are you here and exactly why are you stopping or talking to me?"

Read more: 'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida

Read more: Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

The force also said you should seek "independent verification", such as hearing the voice of an operator on a radio, or asking to speak to that operator to ensure the officer is genuine.

"All officers will, of course, know about this case and will be expecting in an interaction like that - rare as it may be - that members of the public may be understandably concerned and more distrusting than they previously would have been, and should and will expect to be asked more questions," the spokesperson said.

"If after all of that you feel in real and imminent danger and you do not believe the officer is who they say they are, for whatever reason, then I would say you must seek assistance - shouting out to a passer-by, running into a house, knocking on a door, waving a bus down or if you are in the position to do so calling 999."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

Couzens has been jailed for life

Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed

The Labour MP has called for action from the Home Secretary and the Met Police Commissioner

'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida

The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call

Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof

Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry

Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

The sentencing of murderer Wayne Couzens has piled pressure on Cressida Dick to resign.

Met chief faces calls to quit over how cop nicknamed 'The Rapist' slipped through the net

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard

Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'

Large numbers of petrol stations in London ran out fo all fuel amidst panic buying.

Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'

Vigils have been held for Sabina Nessa, who was walking to a first date when she went missing.

Man accused of 'predatory' murder of Sabina Nessa used 'extreme violence,' court hears

Sarah Everard's killer is being sentenced today

The heartbreaking statement from the mother of Sarah Everard

Furious drivers beeped their horns as just nine protesters brought the road to a standstill, gluing their hands to the floor.

Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Exclusive
Sir Keir told LBC the Met Police must answer critical questions over the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

Sir Keir Starmer will be questioned live by Nick Ferrari on LBC.

Watch again: Starmer grilled by Nick Ferrari after first Labour conference speech as leader
The UK's furlough scheme comes to an end today.

'Tidal wave' of redundancies expected as £70bn furlough scheme comes to an end today

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex-EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea looking to restore lines of communication with Seoul
Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano, former mayor of Riace in southern Italy

‘Town of welcome’ Italian mayor given jail term for aiding illegal immigration
A judicial officer at the court room in Itzehoe, Germany, looks at his watch prior to the trial

Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run

Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy sentenced to one-year house arrest in campaign financing case
Women wait for information about relatives who are inmates at Litoral prison in Ecuador following the violence

Ecuador declares prison emergency after 116 killed in riot

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

Hawaii Volcano Eruption

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts as lava fountains form in park
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend

Sport parties blamed as Victoria’s Covid cases soar

The Citizens Advice has warned that some people could see a £30 hike in their monthly gas bill

'Desperate choices' for Brits as monthly energy bills could soar by £30

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police