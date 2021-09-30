Police probe into whether Wayne Couzens was behind more crimes as killer is jailed

30 September 2021, 20:22

Couzens has been jailed for life
Couzens has been jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Wayne Couzens is being investigated to see if he is responsible for more crimes.

The Met Police officer was jailed for life on Thursday for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard earlier this year.

Now, it has emerged his vehicles were linked to two earlier indecent exposure allegations.

One of the allegations was just 72 hours before Couzens abducted and killed Ms Everard.

"We ask anyone in the service or any member of the public that might have any information about Couzens' behaviour - either as an officer or member of the public - that might be relevant, please come forward,” the Met’s Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said.

Read more: Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'

Read more: Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

And the senior officer has admitted he is "wrestling" with himself over whether Couzens was a "bad apple" or an extreme example of a wider problem in police.

The officer used Covid laws to detain Ms Everard, and then rape and kill her before disposing of her burned body in a pond in Kent.

He was jailed for life on Thursday.

Couzens was not named as a suspect in the alleged exposure incident in South London, though a DVLA check on a car linked to it would have flagged him as the registered owner.

AC Ephgrave said the investigation into the allegation was "ongoing" when Ms Everard was killed.

The Met has been referred to the police watchdog and a file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the allegation, he said.

Read more: Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry

The officer also admitted a check carried out when Couzens joined the Met in 2018 was not done "correctly" while a vehicle associated with him was identified in a Kent Police investigation into an indecent exposure incident in 2015.

However, AC Ephgrave admitted that even had that come up during vetting, it would not have changed the outcome of it.

Asked if there was enough information from the two allegations to suggest Couzens was a threat to women, he said Kent Police did not take further action and Couzens was not named as a suspect.

He confirmed the killer watched "extreme" pornography in the past, which only emerged after officers investigated Ms Everard's death.

The Met has been criticised for the fact Couzens was kept in the force despite picking up the nickname "The Rapist", and calls for the commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick, to resign have intensified.

Asked if Couzens was a "bad apple" or an extreme example of issues in the police, AC Ephgrave said: "I'm wrestling with that myself."

He added: "It's undoubtedly one of the darkest days the Metropolitan Police Service has had in its nearly 200 years of existence and we all feel that keenly.

"I of course acknowledge the impact this has on the trust and confidence of Londoners and the confidence they have in the Metropolitan Police and its staff."

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who led the murder investigation, said she did not know about any allegations against Couzens of such a serious nature.

But she said: "As you would expect, we have a number of inquiries ongoing to establish whether Wayne Couzens is responsible for any other offences.

"Thus far, there is nothing of the nature or seriousness of the offences for which he has been put in prison today.

"I would like to reiterate Mr Ephgrave's appeal - if anyone has any information or any allegations about Wayne Couzens that they would come and speak to our team."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Mayor of London has said plain clothed police officers will work in "at least pairs"

Plain clothes officers will now work in pairs, Sadiq Khan tells LBC

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

The Labour MP has called for action from the Home Secretary and the Met Police Commissioner

'What are you doing other than being sad?' Jess Phillips hits out at Patel and Cressida

The drug driver lost control and careered into a waiting call

Watch: Drug driver dodges jail after losing control and landing on car roof

Cressida Dick has apologised and said she cannot express the fury at Wayne Couzens

Cressida Dick: I can't describe my fury at Wayne Couzens - I am so sorry

Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'

The sentencing of murderer Wayne Couzens has piled pressure on Cressida Dick to resign.

Met chief faces calls to quit over how cop nicknamed 'The Rapist' slipped through the net

Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard

Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard's parents say the world is a 'safer place'

Large numbers of petrol stations in London ran out fo all fuel amidst panic buying.

Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'

Vigils have been held for Sabina Nessa, who was walking to a first date when she went missing.

Man accused of 'predatory' murder of Sabina Nessa used 'extreme violence,' court hears

Sarah Everard's killer is being sentenced today

The heartbreaking statement from the mother of Sarah Everard

Furious drivers beeped their horns as just nine protesters brought the road to a standstill, gluing their hands to the floor.

Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time

Exclusive
Sir Keir told LBC the Met Police must answer critical questions over the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

Sir Keir Starmer will be questioned live by Nick Ferrari on LBC.

Watch again: Starmer grilled by Nick Ferrari after first Labour conference speech as leader
The UK's furlough scheme comes to an end today.

'Tidal wave' of redundancies expected as £70bn furlough scheme comes to an end today

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Brexit could happen elsewhere in Europe, suggests ex-EU negotiator Michel Barnier

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea looking to restore lines of communication with Seoul
Domenico 'Mimmo' Lucano, former mayor of Riace in southern Italy

‘Town of welcome’ Italian mayor given jail term for aiding illegal immigration
A judicial officer at the court room in Itzehoe, Germany, looks at his watch prior to the trial

Former Nazi camp secretary in German trial, 96, on the run

Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the island of La Palma

Spanish island expanding as lava flows into sea – scientists

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy sentenced to one-year house arrest in campaign financing case
Women wait for information about relatives who are inmates at Litoral prison in Ecuador following the violence

Ecuador declares prison emergency after 116 killed in riot

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

Hawaii Volcano Eruption

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts as lava fountains form in park
Victoria reported a jump of more than 50% in daily Covid-19 infections which authorities largely blame on Australian Rules Football parties last weekend

Sport parties blamed as Victoria’s Covid cases soar

The Citizens Advice has warned that some people could see a £30 hike in their monthly gas bill

'Desperate choices' for Brits as monthly energy bills could soar by £30

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder

Iain Dale: The 'buck stops' with Cressida Dick for Sarah Everard murder
'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence
Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere
Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full

Iain Dale speaks to former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier | Watch in full
'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'
cross question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/09 | Watch Live from 8pm

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'

David Lammy: Insulate Britain protests 'totally, totally unacceptable'
Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

Andy McDonald: Starmer's leadership 'isn't right way' to unite party

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police