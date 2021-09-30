PC says call 999 if you are stopped by a lone person claiming to be police

By Joe Cook

People who are stopped by police have the option of calling 999, an officer told James O'Brien on LBC today.

Kelly, from Birmingham, who has worked policing sex offenders in the past, said like many women she "walks home with keys in her hands" to protect herself.

James asked Kelly what she would do if stopped by someone in an unmarked car who claimed to be a police officer, as happened in the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Read more: Met cop who raped and murdered Sarah Everard will die behind bars

Read more: Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

"If you were on a busy street I would say 'okay, thank you, step back, please pass me your warrant card'," the caller explained.

"Because you have got the opportunity that you predict it is unlikely that he is going to escalate that on such a busy road.

"So I would ask to see the warrant card and I would call 999... You call 999, 'I've been stopped by the police'.

"If it is a genuine police officer they will step back, and you say, right this is the warrant number, can you verify this for me? They will be able to say yes or no."

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

Read more: Sarah Everard's mother tells killer he is 'the worst of humanity' ahead of sentencing

But Kelly said if she was on a "quiet residential street" and felt genuinely fearful, then she would run away.

"If it was quiet and I couldn't successfully say please hand me your warrant card, if I thought that was going to escalate into me being grabbed or something then I would turn and run as fast as I possibly could.

"If it is all resolved and it is a good police officer then you go, right apologies, this was why, no offences have been committed and that's that.

"You don't commit an offence by running away from the police."