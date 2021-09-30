PC says call 999 if you are stopped by a lone person claiming to be police

30 September 2021, 13:00 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 13:06

By Joe Cook

People who are stopped by police have the option of calling 999, an officer told James O'Brien on LBC today.

Kelly, from Birmingham, who has worked policing sex offenders in the past, said like many women she "walks home with keys in her hands" to protect herself.

James asked Kelly what she would do if stopped by someone in an unmarked car who claimed to be a police officer, as happened in the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Read more: Met cop who raped and murdered Sarah Everard will die behind bars

Read more: Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'

"If you were on a busy street I would say 'okay, thank you, step back, please pass me your warrant card'," the caller explained.

"Because you have got the opportunity that you predict it is unlikely that he is going to escalate that on such a busy road.

"So I would ask to see the warrant card and I would call 999... You call 999, 'I've been stopped by the police'.

"If it is a genuine police officer they will step back, and you say, right this is the warrant number, can you verify this for me? They will be able to say yes or no."

Watch: Moment Wayne Couzens falsely told police a gang made him kidnap Sarah Everard

Read more: Sarah Everard's mother tells killer he is 'the worst of humanity' ahead of sentencing

But Kelly said if she was on a "quiet residential street" and felt genuinely fearful, then she would run away.

"If it was quiet and I couldn't successfully say please hand me your warrant card, if I thought that was going to escalate into me being grabbed or something then I would turn and run as fast as I possibly could.

"If it is all resolved and it is a good police officer then you go, right apologies, this was why, no offences have been committed and that's that.

"You don't commit an offence by running away from the police."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

James reacted to the reported plans

James O'Brien's take on why the PM is concerned about social care funding

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

James O'Brien pondered the issue if masks on public transport

'What's the problem with not wearing a mask on the Tube? What do you lose?'

'Just get jabbed!': LBC's Theo Usherwood opens up about impact Covid has had on him

'I'd give every material possession I own to not have had Covid'

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU

Afghanistan: Ex-Soldier says lost lives 'were for nothing'

Ex-Soldier says British lives lost in Afghanistan 'were for nothing'

Lord Bethell breaking phone 'could be criminal offense', says Good Law Project

Barrister explains his investigation into Lord Bethell’s new phone

It's reported Boris Johnson's rejected the idea of an amber travel watchlist being brought in this week.

James O'Brien's epic take on Boris Johnson's traffic light travel rules

LBC's James O'Brien tackled the issue

James O'Brien ponders private health care and its benefits

James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer cheese question

Caller makes Mystery Hour history by waiting eight years to answer question

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

Olympics: James O'Brien's response to people 'attacking' Simone Biles over withdrawal

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

Why we need the Covid jab: James O'Brien's powerful analogy for anti-vaxxers

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vaxx rally in Trafalgar Square

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square

Ivor was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien

Chancellor 'doesn't understand business', UK exporter tells James O'Brien
LBC listeners branded this call as award winning radio

Listeners branded this Mystery Hour call 'the best radio ever'
Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income

Cab driver 'terrified' as he faces year's mortgage with no income or support
James O'Brien caller dislikes 'corporate' wife working from home

James O'Brien caller 'depressed' as 'corporate' wife works from home
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
James spoke to Figen Murray about the proposed legislation

James O'Brien hears from bereaved mother campaigning for new counter-terror legislation

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

4 days ago

'Stop being stupid!' NHS worker urges Brits to stop panic-buying fuel

'Stop being stupid!' NHS workers urge Brits to stop panic-buying fuel

5 days ago

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Everard, left, and Sarah's family spoke after her killer was sentenced

Sarah Everard's family: 'The pain of losing her is overwhelming'
The sentencing of murderer Wayne Couzens has piled pressure on Cressida Dick to resign.

Met chief faces calls to quit over how cop nicknamed 'The Rapist' slipped through the net
Wayne Couzens has been jailed for the murder of Sarah Everard

Killer cop to die behind bars: Sarah Everard’s parents say the world is a ‘safer place’
Large numbers of petrol stations in London ran out fo all fuel amidst panic buying.

Fuel crisis: London and South East hit hardest as drivers 'fill up with £1.72 of petrol'
Vigils have been held for Sabina Nessa, who was walking to a first date when she went missing.

Man accused of 'predatory' murder of Sabina Nessa used 'extreme violence,' court hears
Sarah Everard's killer is being sentenced today

The heartbreaking statement from the mother of Sarah Everard

Furious drivers beeped their horns as just nine protesters brought the road to a standstill, gluing their hands to the floor.

Eco protesters blockade M25 yet again, defying threats of jail time
Sir Keir told LBC the Met Police must answer critical questions over the murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Starmer tells LBC Met Police must answer how Everard's killer 'slipped through the net'
Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer is he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'

Nick Ferrari asks Sir Keir Starmer if he's 'the Mikel Arteta of British politics'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: 'We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer: We're leaving behind chanting slogans that get you nowhere