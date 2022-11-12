Upset Ministry of Justice staff accuse Raab of hurling Pret salad during tirade about briefings

12 November 2022, 08:12

Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'
Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Disgruntled Ministry of Justice staff have accused Dominic Raab of throwing tomatoes around during a "tirade" at the department.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary was said to have become furious during a meeting in June.

It's been claimed he became angry at his briefings and plucked three tomatoes from his Pret salad before hurling them into a bag.

And it has also been reported staff anxious about his return to the job have been offered a way out. He was sacked by Liz Truss in September when she brought in her supporters to the Cabinet.

A spokesman for Mr Raab dismissed the salad throwing claims as "complete nonsense".

Read more: Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘a pretty big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

An insider claimed on Friday: "Raab wasn't happy with the way he was being briefed. He began a tirade, opened his Pret salad and threw three tomatoes out into a bag across the table making a loud noise."

It has also been reported that civil servants worried about Mr Raab's return are being offered a way out of the Ministry of Justice.

Dominic Raab is known to be a lover of Pret
Dominic Raab is known to be a lover of Pret. Picture: Alamy

"Heads sat us all down and gave us the chance to air our feelings because they knew we were all upset. It was an awful atmosphere when it was announced, like impending doom," one source told The Sun, in which Mr Raab was dubbed "rocket man".

Meanwhile, The Guardian said the MoJ's permanent secretary Antonia Romeo told him to treat staff with respect, with one source describing the scene as her "read[ing] him the riot act".

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, said: "These deeply troubling accusations of bullying and intimidation raise yet more questions about Rishi Sunak's judgment. The prime minister must come clean on what he knew about these allegations when he reappointed Dominic Raab as deputy prime minister as well as justice secretary, and they must be investigated urgently and independently."

An MoJ spokeswoman said: "There is zero tolerance for bullying across the civil service.

"The Deputy Prime Minister leads a professional department, driving forward major reforms, where civil servants are valued and the level of ambition is high."

The focus on Mr Raab's behaviour will be more unwelcome news for Rishi Sunak, who has had to defend other controversial appointments to his Government.

Having promised a professional team of ministers in the wake of Liz Truss's disastrous tenure at No10, he has already seen Gavin Williamson quit after damaging bullying accusations.

He has also reappointed Suella Braverman, whose time as home secretary has seen her describe her "dream" of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, characterise the influx of small boat crossings over the Channel as an "invasion" and go through controversy about alleged squalid conditions at sometimes overcrowded migrant processing facilities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson

'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender

Shaun Pinner will join veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall

'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

Russian troops have moved out of Kherson

Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'

Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death

The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out

Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled. Bottom right, a map of the Kherson region shows Russians pushed back across the river

'Kremlin's dreams crumble into dust' as Russians flee and cheering crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson

Latest News

See more Latest News

The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium

Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace
A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees
HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'
Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

We will remember them: Charles leaves tributes on Armistice Day as Big Ben rings out for the first time in five years
Charlotte Nichols said there is a culture of toxicity in Parliament

'Avoid having a drink with them at all costs': MP reveals secret list of 'MP bullies and sex pests' roaming Westminster
Albanians are being offered expensive deals to pose as second drivers in lorries

Albanians pay £18k to pose as second drivers in lorries delivering Christmas gifts to the UK
Phoebe Plummer took part in the M25 protests

Eco-protester out on bail after throwing soup at Van Gogh painting 'helped fellow activists block the M25'
Putin has failed to test his doomsday device

Putin fails to test doomsday weapon that can engulf cities in 'radioactive tsunamis' and swim around the world forever
Democrat Tony DeLuca was reelected despite the fact he is dead

Dead American politician wins election in stunning landslide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit