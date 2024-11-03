Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally

Donald Trump brands Kamala Harris a 'low IQ person' during Salem rally. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has branded political opponent Kamala Harris a “low IQ person” as the race for the White House entered its final weekend.

The former president and Republican nominee took to the stage in Salem, Virginia, on Saturday as he hit out at Harris in a last ditch attempt to win over voters.

“We’re gonna get the stupid people outta here as soon as possible,” he told the crowd.

Trump also declared the reason for his Virginia appearance, announcing that he believes he can win the state - which has traditionally voted Democrat since 2008.

Flanked by Ranoke College swim team, the former president labelled the group of women “beautiful”.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, speaks at a campaign rally at the Salem Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Picture: Alamy

The comments come as Trump criticised the college, accusing it of allowing a trans swimmer to join the women’s swim team.

It comes as Trump targets female voters - a voting group that is heavily swinging towards Harris according to the latest polls.

More than 70 millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, figures reveal, with the candidates entering the home straight ahead of November 5.

It follows a host of high-profile celebrities - including Jennifer Lopez and Harrison Ford - coming out in support of Harris in recent days.

Posted to Kamala Harris' X account, the black and white video of Ford sees the Hollywood star admit: "I've been voting for 64 years, never really wanted to talk about it very much."

"But when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention," he warned.

Adding: "They're telling us something important."

During Trump's latest rally in Salem,

Lilly Mullens of the Roanoke College Swim Team, is hugged by Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally, Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Salem, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber). Picture: Alamy

It comes after Donald Trump boarded a garbage truck earlier in the week in a bid to hit back at comments by President Joe Biden about his supporters.

Republicans were facing pushback for comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally - where he described Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage".

Biden later slammed the comments saying: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters".

The Republican hopeful then seized on the comment with the stunt as he walked down the steps of the Boeing 757 that bears his name in Green Bay, Wisconsin, walked across a rain-soaked tarmac and, after twice missing the handle, climbed into the passenger seat of the white garbage truck that also carried his name.