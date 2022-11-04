Donald Trump 'could launch new presidential campaign this month' after dropping biggest hint yet that he's running again

Donald Trump could formally launch campaign this month. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump could launch his campaign to become US president again later this month, according to reports, after dropping his biggest hint yet that he is set to run again.

Mr Trump, who was first elected president in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in his bid to be re-elected in 2020, is facing a raft of legal problems stemming from his time in office.

But it appears unlikely that the controversial Republican will let those issues stop him from having a third run in 2024.

He repeated his familiar, false complaint that he actually beat Mr Biden, but that the election was "stolen" from him, in a rally on Thursday.

Former President Trump holding a rally on November 3. Picture: Getty

He told his cheering supporters: "I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

"And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."

"Very soon. Get ready."

Now Mr Trump is set to launch his 2024 campaign on November 14, several US outlets claimed on Friday.

ABC News reported that Mr Trump could be using the run as a smokescreen to prevent further progress on the several legal investigations currently plaguing him and businesses associated with him.

He is facing investigations into the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, into documents that the FBI found at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and into his social media company Truth Social.

The Trump Organization, the property development company that bears his name, is also on trial for tax evasion and fraud in New York City.

Mr Trump was speaking at a campaign rally for the mid-term elections next week, when the balance of power of Congress and state governorships will be decided.

Although Mr Trump remains very popular with his core base of support, he may not go unchallenged if he decides to run for the Republican nomination.

Possible rivals include Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Mr Trump's former vice-President Mike Pence.