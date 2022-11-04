Donald Trump 'could launch new presidential campaign this month' after dropping biggest hint yet that he's running again

4 November 2022, 21:55

Donald Trump could formally launch campaign this month
Donald Trump could formally launch campaign this month. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump could launch his campaign to become US president again later this month, according to reports, after dropping his biggest hint yet that he is set to run again.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump, who was first elected president in 2016 and lost to Joe Biden in his bid to be re-elected in 2020, is facing a raft of legal problems stemming from his time in office.

But it appears unlikely that the controversial Republican will let those issues stop him from having a third run in 2024.

He repeated his familiar, false complaint that he actually beat Mr Biden, but that the election was "stolen" from him, in a rally on Thursday.

Former President Trump Holds Rally With Iowa Candidates In Sioux City
Former President Trump holding a rally on November 3. Picture: Getty

He told his cheering supporters: "I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.

"And likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious. I will very, very, very probably do it again."

"Very soon. Get ready."

Now Mr Trump is set to launch his 2024 campaign on November 14, several US outlets claimed on Friday.

ABC News reported that Mr Trump could be using the run as a smokescreen to prevent further progress on the several legal investigations currently plaguing him and businesses associated with him.

He is facing investigations into the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, into documents that the FBI found at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and into his social media company Truth Social.

The Trump Organization, the property development company that bears his name, is also on trial for tax evasion and fraud in New York City.

Mr Trump was speaking at a campaign rally for the mid-term elections next week, when the balance of power of Congress and state governorships will be decided.

Read more: Donald Trump ordered to give evidence over deadly US Capitol riots

Read more: Donald Trump ordered to appear before committee investigating Capitol riot

Although Mr Trump remains very popular with his core base of support, he may not go unchallenged if he decides to run for the Republican nomination.

Possible rivals include Florida governor Ron DeSantis and Mr Trump's former vice-President Mike Pence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jacob Rees-Mogg (R) has criticised Mark Carney (L)

Rees-Mogg slams former Bank of England chief Carney for claiming that Brexit tanked the pound and is causing inflation

Russian soldiers have formed 'blocking units' to shoot deserters

Russian troops are threatening to 'shoot their own soldiers' if they run away, with Putin's army set to withdraw from Kherson
Prince Harry's memoir will come out on January 10

Prince Harry 'named autobiography Spare himself' and has not made any changes to tell-all memoir since the Queen died

Taiquane Lewis (left) and Leon Alan Rashid (right) have been jailed over the stabbing of James Bascoe-Smith (centre)

Two men jailed for life for knocking teen off bicycle and stabbing him repeatedly in 'devastating' attack

Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country

Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

Dad fatally shot with a bow and arrow by neighbour furious at the noise he was making

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Rail strikes called off at eleventh hour: RMT suspends three days of walkouts due to start tomorrow

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at the World Cup

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

Asda's Christmas advert features buddy the elf

Battle of the Christmas adverts: Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's go head to head to win nation's heart

Households with a smart meter will be able to join a scheme offering them money off their energy bills in return for reducing usage and peak times

How to get up to £100 off your energy bill under the new National Grid scheme

Some Spanish airports were forced to close earlier

Spanish airports shut airspace as Chinese rocket plummets back to earth

The tourists on board the boat

Group of tourists captured in Peruvian Amazon set free

Ostler’s Plantation forest, near Woodhall Spa

Parents charged after three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky at beauty spot

Police launched a murder investigation

Human remains found at cemetery identified as wealthy London pensioner who went missing more than a year ago

Commuters are set to face another week of strike misery

November Train strikes: When are they happening, which rail services are affected, and are Tubes running?

Mr Rokos has put an advert out for a VIP tech support employee

Billionaire hedge fund manager seeks 'iPad butler' to look after family's Apple gadgets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three people stabbed during street fight in Colindale

Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Thousands of Twitter employees sacked by email as Elon Musk begins cull of workforce

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'
Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 an hour Chinook flight to migrant centres
Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton

Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare
Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)

David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are reportedly planning to increase capital gains tax

Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming
PC Rasvinder Agalliu

'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home
Harper with the toilet seat around her head

'I was so relieved!': Mother thanks firefighters who freed toddler after her head got stuck in a toilet seat

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit