Donald Trump says final goodbye to ex-wife Ivana Trump at emotional funeral

A family statement said Ms Trump was an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former US president Donald Trump paid his respects to his first wife, Ivana Trump, joining their three children at a funeral Mass in New York.

Donald Trump and his current wife, Melania Trump, arrived at St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side to join Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of the former president and his second wife, Marla Maples, also attended the service.

Mr Trump's family announced on Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her Manhattan home.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

"She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her.

"Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Authorities said the death was an accident.

Ivana Trump's remains were carried from New York City to ex-President Donald Trump's golf New Jersey golf club.

Former president Donald Trump paid his respects to his first wife. Picture: Alamy

"We all want to remember Ivana as the vibrant, sociable person she was," long-time friend R Couri Hay said before the service.

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 and were a New York 'power couple' in the 80s before divorcing in to 1992.

In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognisable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

Ivana Trump also took part in her husband's businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City's Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly.

Ivana Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and said they spoke on a regular basis.

The Trump family also released a statement, calling Ms Trump an "incredible mother" and "radiant beauty".

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," said the statement.

"Our mother was an incredible woman - a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.

"Ivana Trump was a survivor.

"She fled from communism and embraced this country.

"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination.

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren."