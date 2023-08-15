Which charges is Donald Trump facing and when will former President face trial in federal and state cases?

Donald Trump is facing several criminal charges ahead of his attempt to become US President again in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump is facing several criminal charges ahead of his attempt to become US President again in 2024.

Since begrudgingly leaving the White House in 2021, Trump has faced several legal probes on the basis of his conduct after losing the 2020 Presidential Election - and also allegations regarding his successful run in 2016.

Trump denies all charges against him at both a state and federal level - as well as continuing to falsely insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him by current President Joe Biden.

The earliest instance of the alleged criminal actions came in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Trump is facing four sets of charges in the run-up to his attempt to be reelected as President. Picture: Getty

The most recent set of charges sees Trump charged at the state level in Georgia for interference in the 2020 election in the state which dramatically flipped to the Democrats and delivered two Democratic senators to give the party control of the Senate through Vice-President Kamala Harris's tie-breaking vote.

Trump was indicted yesterday on a litany of charges in the southern state - with the political jeopardy around this set of charges high.

The state-level charges are the only one that Trump will not be able to attempt to pardon himself of should he be elected.

The former president was one of 19 individuals in his inner circle charged in the probe.

He was charged with one count of racketeering, three counts of soliciting a public officer to violate their oaths, one count of conspiracy to impersonate a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, two counts of false statements, two counts of conspiracy to provide false statements, one count of filing false documents and one final count of conspiracy to file false documents.

The former president has faced a legal probe since he was alleged to have asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find him" the votes he needed to win the state's electoral college votes.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a grand jury delivered the state indictment of Trump and 18 associates at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

Trump is accused of falsifying business records after a Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg probed alleged hush money that was reportedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair that she and the former president had in 2006 to protect his reputation while campaigning.

He was charged with 34 federal felony charges of falsifying the records and will face trial in his former home state of New York on March 25, 2024.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Picture: Getty

The next set of charges are also at a federal level and relate to Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office.

Trump is accused of retaining 32 pieces of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida and refusing to return them to the US government after he left office.

It is reported that these documents include information about the US nuclear arsenal.

He was charged in a US federal court in Florida with 32 felony counts of willful retention of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act.

The indictment included 6 other felony counts regarding the obstruction of justice - as well as two more of lying under oath, for which he will face a trial on May 20, 2024.

Photographs of former U.S President Donald Trump boxes of classified documents stored on a ballroom stage, in a club bathroom and in a storage room, where some were laying on the floor, in his Mar-A-Lago Resort. Picture: Alamy

Perhaps the most dramatic tranche of charges against the former president relates to his supporters' January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol Building that resulted in three deaths.

Special counsel Jack Smith and a grand jury charged Trump with two felony counts of obstructing an official proceeding, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and another charge of conspiracy against the rights of United States citizens.

The trial will take place in the heavily-Democratic area of Washington DC but a trial date has not been set for the blockbuster hearings.

The most dramatic charges relate to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol Building by Trump supporters. Picture: Alamy

Here is a full list of the charges that Trump faces in the run-up to the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

Federal Stormy Daniels hush money probe

34 federal felony charges of falsifying business records in relation to alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Georgia state election interference investigation

1 state felony charge of racketeering in relation to attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

3 state felony charges of soliciting a violation of oath from a public officer

1 state felony charge of conspiracy to impersonate a public officer

2 state felony charges of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

2 state felony charges of false statements and writings

2 state felony charges of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

1 state felony charge of filing false documents

1 state felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Federal January 6 Capitol riot probe

2 federal felony charges (including one conspiracy count) of obstructing an official proceeding

1 federal felony charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States

1 federal felony charge of conspiracy against rights

Classified documents probe