Trump says January 6 attacks on police officers were 'very minor incidents' in first major interview since inauguration

23 January 2025, 06:27 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 06:51

Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election
Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has described attacks on police officers during the January 6 riots as “very minor incidents.”

Sitting down for his first major interview since his inauguration on Monday, President Trump insisted the majority of those arrested for assaulting the Capitol in 2021 were "absolutely innocent".

It comes after Trump used the first hours of his second term to sign a slew of executive orders, including a pardon for the 1,500 people convicted over the riots - including more than 200 who assaulted police officers.

The mob of Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 were seeking to stop Congress from counting electoral college votes and formalising the victory of Joe Biden. Five people died in incidents connected to the attacks.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said: "Nobody's ever been treated so badly.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces
Picture: Getty
Trump supporters attempted to overthrow the American government.
Picture: Getty

“They were treated like the worst criminals in history."

When pressed by Sean Hannity on whether those who committed assault on what has been described as the “darkest day in American history” were guilty, Trump said: "They were very minor incidents, and it was time."

He went on to say the 2020 election was “rigged.”

January 6 marked the most large-scale and open attack on American democracy in the country’s history and has been widely condemned by people on both sides of the political aisle.

acob Chansley, also known as the "QAnon Shaman," screams "Freedom" inside the U.S. Senate chamber after the U.S. Capitol was breached by a mob
Picture: Getty

Photos from the day saw many of the rioters wearing MAGA hats and carrying Trump flags.

Windows were smashed and buildings were destroyed as the violent mob breached the Capitol building.

As rioters made their way in, members of Congress hid in locked rooms and cupboards.

President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC
Picture: Getty

The insurrection was fueled by claims from the Trump camp that Joe Biden “stole” and “rigged” the 2022 presidential election.

It comes after Trump revealed what Joe Biden wrote to him in his "inspirational" farewell letter.

Trump found the letter in his desk on Monday, as he signed executive orders in the Oval Office.

It is part of a tradition, started by President Ronald Reagan, which sees one president leave a welcome note to his successor.

He pulled out the letter and held it up for the cameras, showing a handwritten 47 on the envelope for the 47th president.

"It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is," Trump later said.

He called the letter "very generous" as he later shared it in full with Fox News.

The letter said: "Dear President Trump, as I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years.

"The American people — and people around the world — look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace and grace for our nation.

"May God bless you and guide you as he has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding."

