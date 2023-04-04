Donald Trump pictured in New York court as he pleads not guilty following formal arrest

4 April 2023, 19:59 | Updated: 4 April 2023, 20:49

Trump pictured in court
Trump pictured in court. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has been pictured in a New York court after being formally arrested.

He made history on Tuesday, becoming the first former President of the United States to have ever been indicted on criminal charges.

Mr Trump was accused of 34 felony counts, including falsifying business records and his alleged involvement in a hush money case with two women.

He was surrounded by his lawyers in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty on all accounts.

The former president was warned by the judge over his use of language and social media posts during the arraignment.

Alvin Braag, the district attorney, told courts his concerns about the former president making threatening posts to his social media accounts warning of "potential death and destruction" in the lead up to the case.

Mr Trump left the courtroom just before 15:30 (20:30 BST) but made no comment to press.

Mr Trump had his fingerprint taken while being processed for the arraignment but it remains unclear whether a mugshot of him was taken, as there were concerns over it being leaked.

Aside from five photographers, Judge Merchan who presided over the arraignment banned all digital devices from the courtroom, in anticipation of potential backlash.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg is expected to make a statement shortly.

This story is being updated

