Read it in full: Donald Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Donald Trump has 34 charges against him. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has been hit with 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, some of which relating to payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels, with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The charges are related to payments made between February and December 2017 to two women.

But the former president pleaded not guilty during his appearance at a New York courthouse on Tuesday.

Inside the courthouse, Mr Trump was arrested and processed, with officials taking his fingerprints.

He then headed to the courtroom where he entered his plea personally.

Read more: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 hush money charges after historic arrest in New York as full indictment released

Read more: Donald Trump pictured in New York court as he pleads not guilty following formal arrest

He was pictured surrounded by his lawyers as he faced the judge in New York.

After leaving, he headed straight to the airport to head back to his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

Trump is next due in court on December 4.

You can read the report in full here.