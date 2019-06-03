Trump Slams "Stone Cold Loser" Sadiq Khan On Twitter Ahead Of UK Visit

The US President took to Twitter to criticise Sadiq Khan ahead of his arrival, calling the London Mayor a "stone cold loser" who should be focussed on crime.

Donald Trump tweeted just minutes before landing in London that Sadiq Khan had done a "terrible job" as the Mayor of London, and "foolishly nasty" to him.

The US President added that Mr Khan should instead be focussed on crime in London, and reminded him of the "very dumb and incompetent" Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, who has "also done a terrible job".

U.S. President Trump arrives in the UK for his state visit. Picture: Getty

Mr Khan had been critical of President Trump's red carpet visit, saying it was wrong to give the President a state visit.

The Mayor said it was "important" to have good relations with America, but said: "I don't think we should be rolling out the red carpet."

He added: "Our closest ally is akin to a best friend, and the thing about a best friend is that you stand shoulder to shoulder with them in times of adversity, but you've got to call them out when you think they're wrong."

.@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly “nasty” to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

A spokesman for Sadiq Khan responded to the tweets, saying: "This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States."