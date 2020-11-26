Breaking News

Donald Trump says he will leave White House if Joe Biden wins electoral college votes

Donald Trump has said he would reluctantly accept Joe Biden's win. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Donald Trump has said he "certainly will" leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Joe Biden when electors meet next month.

The President said he would respect the college's decision after weeks of appearing to outright reject the result of the November 3 election.

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," he told reporters on Thursday.

President-elect Biden won 306 Electoral College votes to Mr Trump's 232 and is almost certain to be inaugurated on January 20.

When asked if he will leave the White House on Inauguration Day, he replied: "Certainly I will - and you know that.

"But I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and January 20, a lot of things.

"Massive fraud has been found, we're like a third world country."

Mr Trump continues to claim, without evidence, that voting machines used in the US election enables fraudulent votes to be cast and legitimate votes to be discounted.

It follows the announcement earlier this week that the transition from the current administration to Mr Biden's team would officially begin.

At a press conference last week, Mr Trump's lawyers directed blame for Mr Biden's victory at the influence of "communist money" from China, Cuba and Venezuela.

She said machines from Dominion Voting Systems Inc and voting software from Smartmatic had been created in Venezeula, adding that they had been used by late leader Hugo Chavez to "make sure he never lost an election".