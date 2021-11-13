Former Trump aide indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon was found in contempt of Congress. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

It comes after he defied a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol.

The riot, which took place on January 6 2021, saw thousands of Trump supporters storm the iconic building, interrupting an electoral vote count that would see Joe Biden win.

The Justice Department said Mr Bannon - who acted as White House chief strategist under Trump - was indicted on one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee's subpoena.

However, it was not immediately clear when he would be due in court.

The 67-year-old has previously said his communications were protected by a legal doctrine of executive privilege.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the indictment reflected the Justice Department's "steadfast commitment" to ensuring it adhered to the rule of law.

He later added: "The subpoena required [Mr Bannon] to appear and produce documents to the Select Committee, and to appear for a deposition before the Select Committee.

"According to the indictment, Mr Bannon refused to appear to give testimony as required by subpoena and refused to produce documents in compliance with a subpoena."

The Select Committee had said in the subpoena that it had reason to believe that Mr Bannon had information relevant to understanding the events that took place in January.

Each count carries a minimum of 30 days of jail and a sentence of up to a year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000.

Mr Bannon's attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.