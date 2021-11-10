Prince Harry says he predicted US Capitol riots the day before Trump activists attacked

Prince Harry said he predicted the Capitol riots. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has insisted he predicted the US Capitol riots, which saw raging Donald Trump supporters storm the heart of America's government.

The Duke of Sussex said he emailed Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey, to warn him the social media service was allowing a coup against the US, just one day before the riots on January 6.

However, the social media boss did not carry on exchanging messages after the riot, he said.

Speaking at a panel discussing misinformation, Prince Harry said he "learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth".

He went on: "Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before.

"And then it happened and I haven't heard from him since."

The riots shocked the US and stunned the world, and five deaths took place during the Capitol's storming.

It happened after a group of Trump supporters, who believed the US presidential election had been rigged, took to Washington.

The role social media companies played in enabling the storming is under investigation.

Harry, who works at the Aspen Institute think tank and examines misinformation in the media, told the panel the internet is "defined by hate, division and lies", which he added "can't be right".

"I would hope as human beings, as individuals with the ability of choice and decision-making they would worry more about people now, the safety of people but also what this means for the internet, a free internet but also what it means for the next generation and the generation after that and that and that and that."