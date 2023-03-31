Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday but 'will not be put in handcuffs', lawyers say

31 March 2023, 17:59

Donald Trump will appear in court at 14:15 Eastern Time on Tuesday 4 April, according to a court spokesperson
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump is expected to appear in court on Tuesday over an alleged hush money payment he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, a court spokesperson has confirmed.

Mr Trump will appear in court at 2:15pm Eastern Time on Tuesday April 4, the court spokesperson confirmed, but the former president is not expected to be wearing handcuffs.

He faces around 30 counts of document fraud-related charges in the indictment, according to several sources, but the indictment is yet to be publicised.

Mr Trump will be read his charges during the court appearance and will be asked to enter a plea. His lawyer Joe Tacopina has said his client had committed "no crime" and so there is "zero" chance of him accepting a plea deal.

Former US President Donald Trump
It was Mr Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina who confirmed that his client faced an indictment in New York on Thursday, making him the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

Mr Trump called the charge "election interference", saying that he is "completely innocent" and the "victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system".

His legal team have said that they will "vigorously fight the indictment in court".

Read More: Donald Trump 'angry and upset' but not worried over charges in hush money probe into Stormy Daniels payment

The former president has been indicted over alleged crimes relating to a $130,000 (£105,000) payment to Ms Daniels towards the end of the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Ms Daniels alleges that she had sex with Mr Trump a decade before he became president, which he denies.

Mr Trump was pictured partying at his Mar-a-Lago estate with wife Melania following the news of his indictment.

Conservative media commentator Gina Loudon tweeted the photo of Mr Trump at the Florida estate.

"Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar a Lago! Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal!" she said.

Donald Trump allegedly made a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels
Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances while exiting after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25
Following the announcement of his indictment, Mr Trump said: "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your president of the United States, the radical left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country - have been engaged in a witch-hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. 

"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference.

"Never before in our nation’s history has this been done.

"The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a president of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for president, has never happened before. Ever."

Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign
He continued: "Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace.

"Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

"I believe this witch-hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the radical left Democrats are doing here. 

"Everyone can see it. So our movement, and our party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Read More: Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Read More: Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

A spokesperson for Alvin Bragg's office said on Thursday: "This evening we contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. 

"Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Eric Trump, his son, said in a statement: "This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.

The former president's spokesman, Taylor Budowich said: "This is not an indictment for a crime - there was no crime."

Other Republicans across the country have been reacting to news of Mr Trump's indictment, with Matt Gaetz saying it is a "politically motivated prosecution".

The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former US president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Meanwhile, Florida Governor has waded in on Mr Trump's indictment, labelling it "un-American".

Mr DeSantis, who is a possible opponent of Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, said he would "not assist in an extradition request" from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American," Mr DeSantis said.

