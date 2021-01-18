Donald Trump 'to issue 100 pardons this week - but won't pardon himself'

18 January 2021, 11:45 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 11:52

Donald Trump will leave the White House this week
Donald Trump will leave the White House this week. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Donald Trump is set to issue around 100 pardons before he leaves the White House this week, but will reportedly not pardon himself.

The US president has been finalising the list over the weekend ahead of leaving office before Joe Biden’s inaugaration on Wednesday, CNN reported.

EXPLAINED: Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?

READ MORE: Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump

It is said to include criminal justice reform-minded pardons as well as controversial political allies.

However the Capitol Hill riots and Mr Trump’s second impeachment have reportedly had an impact on whether he will pardon himself, his children or his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Advisers are said to have told the president not to pardon himself because this would make him appear guilty of something.

It is also uncertain whether Mr Trump will pardon his former adviser Steve Bannon.

However the list may still be subject to change.

Mr Trump has already pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

He has also pardoned former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The president will leave Washington on Wednesday morning.

He has already announced that he will not be attending Mr Biden's inauguration, breaking tradition, after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimise the Democrat's presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Mr Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Capitol is seen as security preparations continue leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Troops vetted amid fears of insider attack at Joe Biden inauguration
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Matt Slocum/AP)

Kamala Harris to play central role when she becomes first woman vice president
Alexei Navalny, centre, and his wife Yulia travel in an airport bus (Mstyslav Chernov/AP)

Russia’s ‘incomprehensible’ arrest of Alexei Navalny sparks anger in West
A majority of NHS don't feel as though the Government value's their efforts during the pandemic

NHS staff say Government 'doesn't value their efforts to combat Covid-19'
Lincoln, a Nubian goat, stands in her pen in Fair Haven, Vermont

Dog and goat serving as mayor raise money for a playground in US
For some the golden arches are irresistible, but that doesn't mean you should break lockdown to get one

Covid-19: Four fined for driving 68 miles to get McDonald's

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We can jab as many vaccines that can come into the system as quickly as possible'
Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed

Shadow Health Mental Health Minister will back tougher Covid measures if needed
The protest is taking place in Central London

'Yes the bulk of the fishing industry voted for Brexit but it's the terms we have to work under now'
Lord Sumption has come under fire for the comments

Former judge Lord Sumption tells cancer sufferer her life is "less valuable" than others
The Government Minister was speaking to LB C's Nick Ferrari

Nadhim Zahawi: Labour's plan to oppose Universal Credit cut is 'political stunt'
Maajid Nawaz calls for sensible conversation on statues debate

'All stakeholders in society' should be involved in statues debate, Maajid Nawaz insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London