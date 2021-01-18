Donald Trump 'to issue 100 pardons this week - but won't pardon himself'

Donald Trump will leave the White House this week. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Donald Trump is set to issue around 100 pardons before he leaves the White House this week, but will reportedly not pardon himself.

The US president has been finalising the list over the weekend ahead of leaving office before Joe Biden’s inaugaration on Wednesday, CNN reported.

EXPLAINED: Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?

READ MORE: Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump

It is said to include criminal justice reform-minded pardons as well as controversial political allies.

However the Capitol Hill riots and Mr Trump’s second impeachment have reportedly had an impact on whether he will pardon himself, his children or his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Advisers are said to have told the president not to pardon himself because this would make him appear guilty of something.

It is also uncertain whether Mr Trump will pardon his former adviser Steve Bannon.

However the list may still be subject to change.

Mr Trump has already pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

He has also pardoned former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The president will leave Washington on Wednesday morning.

He has already announced that he will not be attending Mr Biden's inauguration, breaking tradition, after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimise the Democrat's presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Mr Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides.