Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump

By Sam Sholli

This the moment a James O'Brien caller broke down his perspective on why people back Donald Trump.

The exchange between the caller and James comes as Donald Trump has made history after becoming the only US President in history to be impeached twice.

The House of Representatives voted 232 to 197 in favour of the article of impeachment, which declares Trump incited an insurrection against the government during the Capitol riots last week.

Matthew in Surrey told James: "I think it's nostalgia. I think that Donald Trump offers a dream of a time when America was great [and] was pre-eminent and perhaps not since the 1950s.

He also claimed the President reminded his supporters of a time "when China and India weren't economic rivals in the global scale".

Matthew added: "America has started to lose some its global dominance economically and militarily and that advantage and privilege was taken for granted.

"And I think that chimes with some of his support..."

Responding to the his point, James said: "I'm charged with describing people I am not like and do not fully understand.

"But the more of your personal identity is tied up in your nationality, the more seductive that offer of making us like we used to be becomes."