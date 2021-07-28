Breaking News

Double-jabbed travellers from US and EU will be allowed to enter England without isolation

Travel restrictions for people arriving from the EU and US will be eased. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Double-jabbed travellers arriving from the US and EU will be allowed to enter England without the need for self-isolation, the government has decided.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed on Twitter that from 4am on 2 August, people travelling from these destinations will not need to quarantine if full vaccinated.

He wrote: "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.

"From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they're fully vaxxed.

"The changes will apply to fully vaxxed people with an FDA or EMA vaccine - they’ll still need to do the usual pre-departure test before arrival and take a PCR test on day 2 of returning to the England.

"We're also able to confirm the restart of international cruises and flexible testing programmes to help key workers and drive our economic recovery.

"Whether you’re a family or a business, this is progress we can all enjoy."

It is understood that the coronavirus operations committee met on Wednesday morning and that they will publish full details of their decision later in the afternoon.

Although the ruling currently only applies to England, the three other UK nations could follow suit as they have done for the lifting of previous travel restrictions.

The move comes after Boris Johnson told LBC that a travel corridor between the UK and US that allows people to "come freely in a way that they normally do" was being considered.

The prime minister said the US is a "massively important partner" for Britain, so ministers want people to be able to travel as freely as possible.

"We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time," he told the station.

"At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us."

Last week, millions of US citizens were warned not to travel to the UK due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Two US government agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US State Department each raised the alert levels for the UK to their highest levels - level four - on 19 July.

It had been at level 3 since May, at which it advises travellers to be fully vaccinated before travelling to the UK and recommends that unvaccinated travellers should avoid all non-essential travel.

The CDC raised its level to the highest alert warning against all travel, saying: "Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants."

