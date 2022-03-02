Double murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman found 15 miles apart

A double murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a man and a woman were found at two locations 15 miles apart.

Officers were called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at about 6.25am on Wednesday where they found the body of a man.

The body of a woman was found a short time later at an address in Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds.

Gloucestershire Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Those involved in the incident are known to each other, the force added, and officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.

They are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could be relevant to the investigation.

