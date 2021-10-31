Breaking News

Double train crash injures 12 as emergency services rush to scene

31 October 2021, 20:17 | Updated: 31 October 2021, 21:58

Both trains are reportedly derailed with one on its side following the incident.
By Elizabeth Haigh

A critical incident has been declared after two trains collided near Salisbury, Wiltshire.

The crash is believed to have injured at least 12 people, but according to the British Transport Police no-one has died.

It occurred on the line between Andover and Salisbury.

Officers from British Transport Police were called to an incident at Fisherton Tunnel at 6:46pm.

Wiltshire Police said: "We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.

"We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury."

It is believed around 12 passengers are injured in the incident, with sources telling the PA news agency they are like "walking wounded".

All passengers have reportedly been evacuated and injuries are believed to be minor.

British Transport Police tweeted that a casualty centre has been set up at St Mark’s Church on St Mark's Avenue.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said they have deployed investigators to the scene of the crash, and emergency services have reportedly declared it a "critical" incident.

Images from the scene show a large emergency response, and the National Police Air Service have tweeted they have contributed "two aircraft" to assist with the incident.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted: "My thoughts go out to those affected by the serious rail incident near Salisbury.

"Emergency services on scene and we are working closely with network rail & operators.

"We need to understand how this happened to prevent in the future."

Dorset and Wiltshire fire service tweeted that 50 firefighters are on the scene.

One of the drivers was initially trapped in their train cab, but has since been freed.

Read more: Heavy rain deluges UK with warnings in place and more flooding expected

Both trains have derailed and one is on its side.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At around 7pm this evening, the rear carriage of the 1708 Great Western Railway service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station.

"The derailment knocked out all of the signalling in the area.

"Subsequently, the 1720 South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton then collided with the Bristol train.

"There are reports of injuries and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders."

Read more: 'Ridiculous': 'People 'ironically' forced to fly to COP26 due to extreme weather

MP for Salisbury John Glen tweeted: "Desperately concerned for the welfare of the many passengers and drivers involved in the two-train crash and derailment at Fisherton tunnel outside Salisbury.

"The trapped driver has now been released - thank you to all the emergency services for their coordinated efforts."

A mother who was trick near to the collision told the PA news agency the noise of the train crash sounded like "a bomb" and "thunder".

Tamar Vellacott was with her children, mother and partner around a kilometre from the scene.

"It was a noise we've never heard before... my young ones started panicking thinking it was a bomb and we said maybe a lorry had crashed on the London Road and not to panic," the 25-year-old told PA.

"There was no screeching like brakes, just a long rumbling sound like thunder hitting the railway line.

"It did spook us though, so we decided to get in our car and drive home to Laverstock where three police cars passed us at speed."

It is believed a South Western Railway service from London Waterloo to Honiton collided with the rear of the derailed train.

A short time before reports of the crash first appeared, Great Western Railway tweeted: "We've received reports of an incident currently under investigation between Salisbury and Grately.

"Train services may be disrupted through the area. More information will follow."

South Western Railway tweeted: "At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at the end of the day.

"We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information."

Transport Salaried Staffs Association general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "We will have to await further details, but this is a very sobering reminder about why safety on our railways is always paramount.

"The thoughts of our entire union are with the loved ones of everyone caught up in what may well turn out to be a tragic event.

"No doubt that over the coming days and weeks we will find out why this accident happened. A full investigation will now need to follow."

This story is being updated.

