Dover set to be even busier than 'critical incident' chaos as tourists face huge queues

Dover expects traffic to be even busier than on Friday, when a critical incident was declared. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Will Taylor and Fraser Knight

Traffic at the Port of Dover is expected to be even busier on Saturday as fears mount of another day of more severe delays after a "critical incident" was declared yesterday.

Friday saw holidaymakers get stuck in six-hour queues as officials in Britain and France traded accusations in a blame game, and today motorists have already hit waits of more than two hours.

Travellers have been warned again to brace for queues and told to allow at least five hours to get their ferry to the continent, with 10,000 cars expected to travel through today – up on the 8,500 yesterday.

The port's CEO did not know how long exactly it was taking to get to the ferry.

But Doug Bannister told LBC: "Today was always going to be the busier of the two days. So that's why we've been focused our attention on making certain that we had an appropriate level of resourcing at the start of the day so that we can hopefully get on top of it, clear the backlog and get everybody who wants to travel today on their way."

Friday saw motorists get stuck in queues for six hours. Picture: Getty

UK officials blamed understaffing on French authorities' part for delays, while a French MP for Calais blamed Brexit.

Mr Bannister said he did not know the cause but was pleased that a full complement of French immigration staff had arrived in the morning, with four more on their way.

"I don't know what the exact timings are, earlier this morning it was taking us about 35 minutes to clear one of the lanes of traffic, so that's roughly about what it would do now," he said.

"Now all the lanes are feeding into their border authority booths so it should be that, but I think right now it’s taking a bit longer than that."

However, he warned all travellers should check with their ferry operators and keep up to date with developments on line.

Natalie Elphicke, the MP for Dover, said: "I do think the French should apologise to the residents of Dover who found themselves in gridlock and those tourists who were caught in these miles of traffic."

But Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont said: "This is an aftermath of Brexit. We have to run more checks than before."

Saturday is the first weekend of the summer holidays for most of England and Wales, where the majority of schools have broken up for the summer.

It is anticipated millions of journeys will be made over the weekend across Britain, including some to the port for a European break.

On Saturday morning, LBC's Fraser Knight reported the town of Dover was enjoying free moving traffic, in contrast to the gridlock locals had to endure on Friday during the port backlogs.

But a snaking queue of cars at passport control was merely inching forward. Cars were being stopped on the A2, which winds around the White Cliffs, leading to the port's entrance in order to stop check-in kiosks getting overwhelmed.

Motorists already waiting in the queue are facing another wait of about two hours to clear border checks in the port.

After taking as long as two hours to travel just the last three miles here, one woman cheered through her open window as police let them come through.

But almost immediately, they hit another long queue in the port itself up to the border check point.