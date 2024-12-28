Dozens of flights delayed or cancelled as heavy fog lingers across the UK

Heavy fog is continuing to cause disruption to flights across the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Flight delays are expected as the UK sees more heavy fog, causing disruption at several UK airports including Gatwick.

It comes after 20,000 people were affected by airport disruption on Thursday, according to travel journalist Simon Calder.

Dozens of flights at Heathrow and Gatwick have been cancelled or delayed this morning, after multiple flights were impacted on Friday.

Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff were also among the airports where flights were delayed or cancelled.

Forecasters say the fog will persist across much of England and Wales, and is expected to stay in place across southern areas - although conditions could improve later.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said: "As widespread fog continues to affect some UK airports today, temporary air traffic restrictions remain in place at locations with low visibility.

"Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to maintain safety... Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption."

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: "Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

"Some flights may be delayed throughout the day."

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status, with motorists also warned to take extra care on the roads.

At Gatwick 35 departures scheduled up to 11am are delayed and 26 flight arrivals are delayed up to the same time.

Two flights are cancelled.

At Heathrow 20 flight departures scheduled to leave before 11am are delayed.

At Manchester airport 8 departures and 16 arrivals are delayed up to 11am.