'Dr Death', ringleader of Essex dog-fighting gang, jailed along with accomplices for animal cruelty

3 June 2024, 23:54

The dog fighting ring showed "a shocking level of barbarism and callousness"
The dog fighting ring showed "a shocking level of barbarism and callousness". Picture: RSPCA

By Kit Heren

A man known as Dr Death has been jailed after running a dog-fighting ring in Essex.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phillip Harris Ali, 67, of Chigwell, was given five years for his role in the repeated acts of animal cruelty. Two other men were also sentenced to prison time, while a woman was given community service.

The dogs were were starved before being put in bouts where they sometimes fought to the death, Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Monday.

They were kept in filthy conditions and were denied clean water and proper bedding.

Judge Jamie Sawyer said the gang showed "a shocking level of barbarism and callousness" for the dogs involved in the case.

Read more: Woman mauled to death in XL Bully attack at east London home as police seize two dogs

Read more: XL Bully dogs who mauled woman to death were ‘almost never walked and only let out in the garden’

Animal rights activists crash the catwalk at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show

He said the fights, which took place in England, Ireland and France, were "highly planned and without a care for the welfare of the animals in question".

The judge told the defendants: "Dogs were treated as a commodity by each of you. They were playing pieces in your game."

Much of the key evidence in the case came from a phone belonging to Ali, of Manford Way, Chigwell, Essex.

This included photos and videos of dogs and gruesome match reports detailing how the animals were set upon each other, sent via the encrypted messaging app Signal.

Many of the crimes were committed while Ali was still under licence conditions put in place after a 2007 conviction for attempted murder.

Tom Swarbrick: 'If your first thought is you're going to get rid of your dog by tying it to a lamppost, then you shouldn't own one in the first place.'

His "right-hand man", Stephen Albert Brown, 57, of Burrow Road, Chigwell, Essex, was jailed for two years and six months after he was found guilty of five offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

As the fighting ring's medicine man, he got illegal veterinary medication and equipment and was involved in training dogs and arranging fights.

Personal trainer Billy Leadley, 38, who had a dog fighting pit at his home in Bambers Green, Takeley, Essex, was jailed for four years for 12 different offences.

The judge said reading a match report about one 58-minute fight at which Leadley was referee, in which one of the animals suffered two broken legs, was "horrific".

His wife, hairdresser Amy Leadley, 39, who was not directly involved in the ring, was sentenced for various offences linked to keeping a premises for dog-fighting and not caring for the animals properly.

She was given an 18-month community order, 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

The four defendants were banned from keeping dogs for ten years.

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: "Dog fighting is a barbaric and horrific blood sport which has been illegal in this country for almost 190 years; yet there is a secretive and clandestine underworld where it continues to happen today.

"It has become a hobby, passion and source of entertainment for the people involved, but the reality is that the dogs involved suffer unimaginable pain, suffering, fear and distress.

"This gang dedicated their lives to breeding, preparing and training what they believed were champion fighting dogs.

"They enjoyed the build-up to a fight and the excitement of the bloody brawls, as well as trying to patch their injured and dying dogs back together after the event.

"Sadly, some of the dogs in this case suffered severe injuries and were never found but a mobile phone recovered as part of the investigation included match reports that detailed awful and fatal injuries suffered by some of the dogs involved."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump raised £110m in May, helped by guilty verdict in hush money trial

Bob Hope and Janis Paige

Janis Paige, star of Hollywood and Broadway, dies at 101

Rishi Sunak has announced a migrant cap

Rishi Sunak announces migrant cap to be voted on by MPs every year if Conservatives form next government

Israel Palestinians US

Israel declares four more hostages are dead in Gaza

Nigel Farage has claimed that the election will be fought on immigration

'This is the immigration election', Nigel Farage says, as he stands for Parliament and slams 'grubby' Labour and Tories

Sri Lanka Weather

Sri Lanka closes schools as floods and mudslides leave trail of dead and missing

Hunter Biden

Jury seated in Hunter Biden’s federal firearms case

Rob Burrow pictured in 2021

'By the time you watch this I will no longer be here': Rob Burrow's final message after death from motor neurone disease

Israel Is Hamas Destroyed?

Proposed Gaza ceasefire puts Netanyahu at a crossroads

Holidays are set to get more expensive

Holidays to get more expensive as flight prices soar because of 'inflation, jet fuel costs and green push'

JK Rowling has criticised comments made by John Swinney, the SNP leader

JK Rowling hits out at SNP leader after he tells LBC that Tory move to clarify definition of sex 'undermines devolution'

Nadav Popplewell

British-Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies in Gaza after being seized by Hamas on October 7

A man from Bristol remains in hospital following an XL bully attack on Sunday

XL Bully attack leaves man in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries

Israel Palestinians

‘State of Palestine’ applies to join South Africa’s case at top UN court

Tom Cruise nearly got into Rishi Sunak's car

Bizarre moment Tom Cruise tries to get into Rishi Sunak's car in London heliport mix-up

Rob Burrow's wife and best friend have paid tribute to him after his death

'Simply the best': Rob Burrow's wife pays tribute after his death, as best friend Kevin Sinfield says he is 'heartbroken'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf tipped as top presidential candidate

Nigeria Labor Strike

Nigeria loses electricity and major airports close as unions begin strikes

The grief-stricken father of the victim of a shooting in Hackney has called his mother 'countless times' since the attack as his nine-year-old daughter fights for her life.

Grief-stricken father of Hackney shooting victim calls mother ‘countless times’ as his daughter, nine, fights for life
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour 'on course for biggest election victory in 100 years', as Tories set for worst result since 1906
Nigel Farage announce that he will become the new leader of Reform UK and that he will stand as the parliamentary candidate for Clacton

Andrew Marr: Nigel Farage is raising a pirate flag of revolt against a listing Conservative party
Hawaii Kilauea Erupts

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, is erupting again

Pakistan Imran Khan

Imran Khan acquitted of leaking state secrets but remains in prison

Airlines are expected to change guidance on wearing seatbelts and are considering how to encourage customers to strap in for the whole flight even when the seatbelt sign is off.

Plane passengers to be told to always wear seatbelts after Singapore Airlines turbulence that killed man
OLY Paris Eiffel Tower Incident

Three men suspected of ‘psychological violence’ at Eiffel Tower

Nigel Farage vows to be 'voice of opposition' to Labour as he announces he will stand for Reform at General Election

Nigel Farage vows to be 'voice of opposition' to Labour as he announces he will stand for Reform at General Election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Fergsuon was told to hide her "big personality" by her father

Fergie reveals the late Queen told her to 'be yourself' after she was told to hide her 'big personality' from the public
David Beckham and the King compared "beekeeping tips" when they met ahead of the ex-England football captain being named a King's Foundation ambassador.

Your Hive-ness: The King and David Beckham shared beekeeping tips before footie star appointed to new role
Charles and Camilla made a surprise appearance at Epsom

King Charles and Camilla make surprise appearance at Epsom - but leave disappointed after their horse fails to place

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit