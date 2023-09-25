TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye's cause of death revealed as family tell of their grief

Dr Uchenna Okoye died earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Dr Uchenna Okoye’s cause of death has emerged after she suddenly passed away earlier this month.

The TV medical expert’s family said: “Dr. Uchenna's sudden death was due to natural causes. We are devastated, and our hearts are broken that her beautiful, full life has been cut so short.

“As a family, our priority right now is to take care of her young daughter and continue her legacy and keep her memory alive. A private celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks.”

Her cause of death was a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a ruptured blood vessel, known as an aneurysm, MailOnline reports.

It causes bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissues that surround it.

Her death was confirmed earlier this month via a statement on Instagram: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days.”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby shared a message of condolence after her death, writing: "Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye. We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning Sending all my love to her family."