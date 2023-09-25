TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye's cause of death revealed as family tell of their grief

25 September 2023, 12:56

Dr Uchenna Okoye died earlier this month
Dr Uchenna Okoye died earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Dr Uchenna Okoye’s cause of death has emerged after she suddenly passed away earlier this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The TV medical expert’s family said: “Dr. Uchenna's sudden death was due to natural causes. We are devastated, and our hearts are broken that her beautiful, full life has been cut so short.

“As a family, our priority right now is to take care of her young daughter and continue her legacy and keep her memory alive. A private celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks.”

Her cause of death was a subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a ruptured blood vessel, known as an aneurysm, MailOnline reports.

It causes bleeding in the space between the brain and the tissues that surround it.

Read more: Sophia Loren, 89, rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after fall at home in Geneva

Her death was confirmed earlier this month via a statement on Instagram: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days.”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby shared a message of condolence after her death, writing: "Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye. We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me… and then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning Sending all my love to her family."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The search for Jill Dando's killer continues

Hopefully 24 years is not long and Jill Dando can get the justice she deserves

The Hong Kong Journalists Association’s chairman Ronson Chan speaks to reporters outside court in Hong Kong on Monday

Leading Hong Kong journalist sentenced for obstructing police officer

Breaking
Scotland Yard said this afternoon that normal counter-terrorism policing can resume

Counter-terror cops resume full duties after handing back guns over Chris Kaba charge

Sadiq Khan has told LBC he has confidence that the Met Police has ‘enough resources’ despite that, to keep London safe.

'Don’t be lulled into thinking this is a good time to commit crime': Mayor's message to criminals amid armed cop walkout

Rescuers search for bodies of flood victims at the Corniche of the city of Derna

Eight Libyan officials ‘jailed as part of investigation into dams’ collapse’

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a hotel at the seaport after a Russian rocket attack in Odesa, Ukraine, on Monday

Russia damages port, grain infrastructure and hotel in strikes on Odesa

Exclusive
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family

An Amazon warehouse in the UK

Amazon investing up to £3.27 billion in AI startup Anthropic

A married Pennsylvania State Police trooper is facing false imprisonment charges

'I'll paint you as crazy': Shocking moment US cop tackles ex-girlfriend before 'putting her in mental health facility'

An ethnic Armenian boy from Nagorno-Karabakh looks on from a car upon arrival in Armenia’s Goris

Thousands of Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan takes control

A number of Met police armed officers have handed back their guns in protest

'SAS on standby' during armed police revolt as officers stand down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Breaking
Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies.

Lucy Letby faces retrial for one count of attempted murder against a baby girl

Hong Kong Journalists Association’s chairman Ronson Chan, right, speaks to reporters outside a court building in Hong Kong on Monday

Leading Hong Kong journalist found guilty of obstructing police officer

A photo reproduction of a computer-generated image released by Italian police of mafia boss contender Matteo Messina Denaro

‘Last of the mafia massacre masterminds’ dies in hospital after ‘being in coma’

Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren has had emergency surgery following a fall

Sophia Loren, 89, rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after fall at home in Geneva

A Chinese coastguard ship tries to block the way of a Philippine supply boat, left, as it heads towards Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, in August

Philippines ‘to remove barrier placed by China’s coastguard at disputed lagoon’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sabrina Peckham was killed by an alligator

Homeless woman found dead in jaws of Florida alligator 'ignored warning signs and was caught trespassing in wetlands'
Gordon Brown said scrapping part of HS2 'doesn't make sense after all the work that's been done'

PM risks 'chaos' if he scraps Manchester HS2, warns Gordon Brown

Tony Long told LBC that police don't want to operate outside the law

Police don’t want to live outside the law, says Met’s former 'top marksman' amid rebellion over fatal shooting
Matteo Messina Denaro

'Last godfather' of Sicilian mafia Matteo Messina Denaro who was on the run for 30 years dies aged 61
Lucy Letby is facing a retrial hearing

Who is Lucy Letby and what did she do? Full details ahead of killer nurse's retrial hearing for six more murder attempts
Soldiers are on standby for armed police after scores of Metropolitan Police officers stood down from firearms duties following a murder charge against one of their colleagues.

Public have 'absolutely' nothing to worry about amid armed police walkout, minister tells LBC
Crimewatch host Jill Dando was killed outside her home in 1999

Jill Dando a victim of a ‘professional’ underworld hit, with ‘two London crime families resentful of her crusading TV’
Designer Giorgio Armani accepts applause after the conclusion of his women’s spring-summer 2024 collection presented in Milan

Giorgio Armani closes Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and familiar guests

Ian Wilkinson is well enough to tell detectives what happened

Sole survivor of mushroom poisoning 'wakes up to tell police what really happened at lunch that killed three'
Gordon Brown has called for a tax to help fight climate change

'Beyond partisan politics': Both parties must agree on climate change to secure green future, says Gordon Brown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit