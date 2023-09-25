Sophia Loren, 89, rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after fall at home in Geneva

By Emma Soteriou

Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren has been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after a fall at home in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 89-year-old Hollywood star fell in her bathroom and sustained several "serious fractures" to different parts of her hip, including her femur, which needed "urgent surgery", her agent Andrea Giusti said.

There is cautious optimism about the outcome of the operation and Loren's recovery, a source told the Hollywood Reporter.

Both her sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, were at her bedside following the surgery.

Ms Loren's self-titled restaurant chain wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures.

"Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon."

They added: "The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."

The Italian actress was married to film producer Carlo Ponti Sr from 1966 until his death in 2007.

During her career, Ms Loren has starred opposite Hollywood greats including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Cary Grant - who she rejected a marriage proposal from after they appeared together in The Pride And The Passion in 1957.

Her performance as Cesira in 1960's Two Women, directed by Vittorio De Sica, earned her the Oscar for best actress and made her the first actor or actress to win an Academy Award for a foreign-language performance.

In 1990, Loren also won an honorary award at the Oscars for being "one of the genuine treasures of world cinema" who has had a "career rich with memorable performances" and added "permanent lustre" to the industry.

She recently made an appearance at the Armani fashion show in Venice on September 2.