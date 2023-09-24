Freddie Flintoff 'raised safety concerns with Top Gear crew on day of 130mph horror crash'

24 September 2023, 11:16

Top Gear is said to be unlikely to make a comeback
Top Gear is said to be unlikely to make a comeback. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Freddie Flintoff spoke to Top Gear staff about safety concerns on the day of his horrific car crash, it is understood.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It raises fresh questions for the BBC after Flintoff was seriously injured in a 130mph crash, after which he said he was "lucky to be alive".

"Freddie voiced his worries about the safety of the stunt on set on the day of the accident," a source told The Sun.

"He questioned whether or not it was OK, given the vehicle and conditions on the track."

"He was apprehensive before he got behind the wheel and production staff at the track were aware of this."

England&squot;s former player Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff helps with the warm-up prior to the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Ireland
England's former player Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff helps with the warm-up prior to the second One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and Ireland. Picture: Getty

It comes after it was revealed Top Gear is unlikely to return to screens again following the crash.

Production was halted over the crash and filming on the latest series never resumed as the ex-cricketer recovered.

He was pictured for the first time with scars to his face as he watched England play New Zealand earlier this month, having stayed out of the public eye after suffering serious injuries.

Now, the production team behind the beloved show has been dismantled and sources say it will not return for another series.

Read more: Andrew Flintoff's wife 'told to expect the worst' after cricket legend's horror Top Gear smash

BBC sources told the Mail on Sunday that the programme's 34th series, which was already partially filmed, will not be finished and there are no plans to broadcast it.

And co-star Paddy McGuinness is said to believe it would be wrong to resume the show without Flintoff.

Flintoff suffered serious injuries to his face in the crash
Flintoff suffered serious injuries to his face in the crash. Picture: Alamy

The show is famed for its risky motoring stunts, sometimes dicing with death - previously, Richard Hammond survived a 320mph crash which resulted in him spending a fortnight in a coma before recovering and returning to the production.

But it appears Flintoff's horror accident is the final straw for the show.

Read more: Freddie Flintoff is 'lucky to be alive' after 'nasty' car crash while filming Top Gear

He was driving a Morgan Super 3 - which does not have an airbag - at Dunsfold aerodrome in December when it flipped over at speed.

As it skidded his face was caught on the asphalt of the track. It has been reported he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He had to wait 45 minutes for an air ambulance then four hours in surgery as his wife Rachael was told to expect the worst.

Flintoff helped form part of a new team that brought the show back into popularity after the departures of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond
Flintoff helped form part of a new team that brought the show back into popularity after the departures of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. Picture: Alamy

Flintoff, having spent months keeping a low profile, reemerged nine months later at the England game still sporting injuries on his face.

His former teammate, Steve Harmison, said he was covering up his face as recently as six weeks before that game.

"I got to see him then but at that time he covered his face up when he walked around – believe it or not, he was training a guide dog which I'm sure is going better now than it was because he tripped over around three times on his way around the field!" Harmison said.

It is believed this effectively marks the end of Flintoff's broadcasting career, barring existing commitments still to be aired, and there is talk he could take up a coaching role in the England setup.

Relations between Flintoff and the BBC are said to be "cordial". The broadcaster has carried out one review into the incident and apologised, while a second probe is ongoing, as a "broad group of people" involved in making Top Gear in recent years are spoken to.

