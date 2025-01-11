Drivers issued warning as contaminated fuel at petrol station sparks 'hectic week' of damage and breakdowns

Drivers have been warned after contamination at an BP petrol station in Essex sparked breakdowns and vehicle damage. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

Drivers have been issued an urgent warning after contaminated fuel from a British petrol station caused significant damage to vehicles and sparked breakdowns.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Issues at a BP garage in Rayleigh, Essex, were first reported last Monday on January 6.

The garage was shut down on Tuesday but re-opened the following day after isolating the contaminated fuel pump. BP has now announced that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

A spokesperson for the company also revealed that the affected fuel tank had now been discovered.

"We are taking steps to assess the potential impact and determine the number of people who may be affected,” the spokesperson said.

They added: '”Any customers with concerns should contact our careline for support - careline@bp.com.”

Read more: BP and Equinor to build major carbon capture projects in North East

Read more: UK inflation likely to rise again as cigarette and petrol prices tick up

BP have since found the petrol pump thought to have been contaminated. Picture: Getty

Rayleigh local Lee Pretlove said it has been a “hectic week” for his emergency fuel draining business. He says he has been called out more than 40 times since Monday.

Mr Pretlove told BBC Essex: "Within an hour of that, our phone hadn't stopped.

"There's quite a lot of cars affected. There are 40 we've dealt with and more coming in."

He has speculated that "as many as 100 people" may have been impacted by the contaminated fuel nightmare.

In a separate interview, Mr Pretlove warned: “It is reversible and is a case of draining them out, a lot of these cars will need new spark plugs as this is damaging certain plugs and fuel filters.

“Some are taking their cars to garages and getting massive bills without knowing what is wrong with their vehicle.”

Other recovery services, such as the AA and RAC, had also been called out to help with breakdowns amid the chaos.

According to the RAC, an estimated 150,000 British drivers put the incorrect fuel in their vehicle every year.This can potentially cause serious damage to car engines and spark plugs, it said.

That’s why the contamination issue may lead to higher bills and repair costs for some drivers, Mr Pretlov added.

It comes as a host of popular vehicles from brands like BMW, Ford and Mercedes are set to face a £2,745 tax hike following new rules brought in by Labour’s autumn budget.

Up to 59 cars in total will be hit with the hike come April 2025 following changes in Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) rates.

These VED fees will be paid by owners of new petrol and diesel vehicles before they eventually switch to a standard rate.

Some drivers will see their fees double from the current 2024 rates.Cars producing 255 g/km of CO2 will be subject to the £2,745 increase - with even some popular Ford and Toyota cars facing the hike.