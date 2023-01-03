'Drop the knife, value life': Man willing to be arrested for taking deadly weapons off the streets

By LBC

"People in gangs ain't going to walk up to a police station and hand in a knife, so I’m that middle guy" says Ryan Biddis, who runs a knife amnesty in London and Kent.

LBC Correspondent Rachael Venables spoke to a man who is prepared to be arrested for collecting deadly weapons and handing them over to the police.

Ryan Biddiss runs a 24/7 knife and weapons amnesty based in Woolwich, covering London and Kent.

"These are the sort of knives we need to be taking off the streets people", he said, displaying the scary weapons.

"Nine weapons there, that’s nine lives potentially saved", he added scrolling through images of them on his phone.

Rachael asked in disbelief: “Just two different people had all of those weapons between them?"

"Yeah", Ryan confirmed, pointing out an air rifle, a large machete and kitchen knives.

He added: "Obviously they put amnesty bins in police stations. People in gangs ain't going to walk up to a police station and hand in a knife, so I’m that middle guy."

Ryan explained that if people want to hand in a weapon, they can contact him and remain 100 per cent anonymous.

"Drop the knife - value life", he said.