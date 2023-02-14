Drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook while on the run is jailed for two years

Drug dealer who mocked police is jailed for two years. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Emma Soteriou

A drug dealer from Gloucester who mocked police trying to find him on social media has been jailed for two years.

Joshua Bennetts, 30, was convicted of supplying cocaine across Gloucestershire after pleading guilty in court last year.

Police had put out a wanted appeal for his arrest last May after he breached a court order.

Bennetts complained complained about the custody image that was being used in a Facebook post, saying police "coulda (sic) used a better picture".

He added that he was an inch taller than he had been described in his wanted appeal.

Bennetts continued to taunt officers by taking photos of himself at locations around the county and posted them to social media.

He was caught a few weeks later but initially denied the drug charges. He later admitted in court to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

Joshua Bennetts taunted police trying to track him down. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Officers discovered evidence of Bennetts' drug supplying on his phone, after finding conversations and photographs giving details of his dealings.

The court was told that Bennetts had a serious gambling addiction as well as a personal drug habit.

However, since his arrest, he is now free of drugs and has been attending support groups for gambling addicts.

Appearing at Gloucester Crown Court on Tuesday, Bennetts was sentenced to two years for the supply of cocaine and 12 months for the supply of cannabis, to run concurrently.

Bennetts comments on Facebook. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Bennetts' comments on Facebook. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Detective Constable Freya Smith said: "Bennetts showed his contempt for police with his taunts on social media while on the run.

"He may have thought himself a joker, but in reality Bennetts was bringing misery to communities with his drug dealing.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped us in our hunt for him, and with Bennetts now behind bars, that they will feel justice has been served."

