Drunk thugs who murdered Good Samaritan after he tried to stop them attacking teenage girl jailed for life

5 May 2023, 10:46

Reece Radford [inset], 26, was kicked and stabbed to death
Reece Radford [inset], 26, was kicked and stabbed to death. Picture: PA
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Two men who murdered a Good Samaritan as he tried to stop them from attacking a 17-year-old girl have been jailed for life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reece Radford, 26, was stabbed to death after he came across Dereck Owusu and Louis James attacking a teenage girl at a bus stop in Sheffield.

Reece, who had a seven-month-old daughter, was kicked a number of times before James stabbed him in the chest.

Both have been jailed for life, with Owusu getting a minimum of 15 years and James 25 years.

Reece Radford
Reece Radford. Picture: PA

James was not present at Sheffield Crown Court as Doncaster Prison staff sent the wrong person, meaning he appeared via video link instead.

James' barrister Stephen Wood KC told the court: "It is always preferable in a case as grave as this for a defendant to be present at court to receive his sentence."

Judge Sarah Wright replied: "I certainly do agree, and it is quite astonishing that that mistake has been made and Mr James has not been brought here today."

Read More: Man charged with murder of woman, 31, stabbed to death in Brixton - after three knife attacks days earlier

Read More: Metal detectorists jailed for over five years for trying to sell £766,000 of buried treasure to undercover police

Reece's mum described her son as the "life and soul of the family" and see he would have been the "best daddy in the world".

"He wasn't just my son, he was my best friend, my soulmate, my everything," she said in her victim statement. 

Prosecutor David Temkin KC said: "What culminated was a joint attack by both defendants on a younger man, who found himself on the ground, face up, being subjected to serious violence."

Dereck Owusu
Dereck Owusu. Picture: PA
Louis James
Louis James. Picture: PA

He was then stabbed in the chest by James, while being kicked in the head by Owusu.

Sentencing both to life, Judge Wright said: "Reece Redford intervened. After a very short period of time you both proceeded to launch an unlawful joint attack upon him.

"Reece Radford was unarmed and his actions never suggested he was about to produce a weapon."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

A TikTok of an empty Bud Light concession has gone viral

Boston Red Sox fans boycott Bud Light at Fenway Park over Dylan Mulvaney backlash

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

‘Mind the gap’: Charles and Camilla have recorded a special Coronation message for commuters

King Charles tells Tube and rail passengers to ‘mind the gap’

Napoli fans celebrate

Napoli fans celebrated in orderly manner, police chief says

Hirokazu Matsuno

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

Tory party chairman has said the local election results are 'disappointing'

'You're surely not blaming Putin for losing Medway': Tory chairman blames Ukraine war for 'difficult' election results

Andrew Marr said people were still 'very angry' at the Tories

Andrew Marr analysis: People haven’t forgotten Liz Truss - they are still very angry

Roger Pilling, 75, and Craig Best, 46 have been jailed

Metal detectorists jailed for over five years for trying to sell £766,000 of buried treasure to undercover police

The Tories have lost control of seven councils

Tories 'terrible night' as party loses control of nine councils and Labour predicts General Election triumph

Serbia Shootings

Suspect arrested after Serbia’s second mass shooting in two days

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey

Man charged with murder of woman, 31, stabbed to death in Brixton - after three knife attacks days earlier

The King and Anthony Albanese

Australian PM to declare allegiance to the King – but wants president

The King wears various medals and uniforms

King Charles military service and career: What medals does he have?

Serbia Shootings

Eight killed and 13 injured in drive-by shooting in Serbia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sexual assault survivor and former police officer Gemma MacRae accused Police Scotland of failing to tackle a systemic culture of sexism

'You feel gaslit': Nearly 180 sexual and domestic abuse claims against Police Scotland officers yet to be addressed
Australia WikiLeaks

Australian leader says nothing served by US still pursuing Julian Assange

APTOPIX Serbia School Shooting

Eight killed and 10 injured in Serbia in drive-by shooting

Highly trained first aiders, including 60 healthcare professionals who volunteer for the health response charity, will be stationed at 21 pop up treatment centres across London

St John Ambulance prepares for duty at Coronation of King Charles III, continuing a long tradition of royal service
The regeneration project led to the demise of the Conservative administration - after they were accused of deceptively trying to complete the controversial felling

Labour takes control of Plymouth council - after Conservative administration 'tree massacre' in city centre
Shell were slammed for their swelling profits while forcing pre-payment meters on their customers

Shell slammed for force-installing 4,000 pre-pay meters despite £32bn mega-profits

Former MP Ann Widdecombe branded the move 'absurd'

'Daft' theatre bosses slap trigger warning on production of Pygmalion, classic play that inspired My Fair Lady
Members of the RMT union backed at least six more months of strike action

Railway chaos looms as strikes set to drag on for another six months, as RMT union members vote for more walkouts
Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Voters had to bring ID to cast their vote for the first time today

Voter ID is 'a load of rubbish': Frustrated voters turned away from local elections for not having right documents

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'
Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate
David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect, 59, detained under Mental Health Act after 'throwing shotgun cartridges into grounds'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit