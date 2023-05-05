Man charged with murder of woman, 31, stabbed to death in Brixton - after three knife attacks days earlier

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey
Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey. Picture: Met Police/PA
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed to death in Brixton.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey was attacked as she walked by Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton, south London, on Monday afternoon.

Mohamed Nur, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, as well as with a further count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Nur has also been charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm relating to attacks on three other people.

Two women and a man suffered stab injuries in separate incidents in Brixton on April 29.

Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey
Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey. Picture: Met Police

Ms Dogbey was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at 4.42pm on Monday, leaving her family "devastated".

Ms Dogbey's brother Maurice said: "We are trying to understand what has happened and are completely broken."

As far as we know there was no link between my sister and the attacker. We are waiting to meet with the police to get a full update," he told the Mail Online.

Read More: Brixton woman ‘stabbed to death from behind’ on phone to gran who heard her ‘terrible scream’, as family left 'broken'

Read More: Man, 33, arrested on suspicion of murder after 'random' fatal stabbing of woman in Brixton

"This whole thing has left us devastated. It's too much for us."Her father Yao said: "We have no words at this moment. My daughter was beautiful and kind-hearted. I'm sorry, I can't say anything more."

Nur is due to attend Croydon Magistrates Court on Friday, 5 May.

