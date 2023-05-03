Brixton woman ‘stabbed to death from behind’ on phone to gran who heard her ‘terrible scream’, as family left 'broken'

3 May 2023, 17:33 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 17:39

Johanita Dogbey was stabbed to death
Johanita Dogbey was stabbed to death. Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

The family of a "beautiful and kind-hearted" woman who was stabbed to death from behind in south London on Monday have been left "completely broken" by her killing.

The 31-year-old victim, named locally as Johanita Dogbey, was on her way from a party when she was attacked shortly after 4pm on Monday on Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton.

Police have said they don't believe the killer was known to Ms Dogbey. A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and police continue to question him.

Ms Dogbey was on the phone to her grandmother at the time of the stabbing. The grandmother heard a "terrible" scream as her granddaughter was attacked, a neighbour said.

The victim was found with stab wounds and pronounced dead at 4.42pm, leaving her family "devastated".

Johanita Dogbey
Johanita Dogbey. Picture: Handout

Ms Dogbey's brother Maurice said: "We are trying to understand what has happened and are completely broken.

"As far as we know there was no link between my sister and the attacker. We are waiting to meet with the police to get a full update," he told the Mail Online.

"This whole thing has left us devastated. It's too much for us."

Her father Yao said: "We have no words at this moment. My daughter was beautiful and kind-hearted. I'm sorry, I can't say anything more."

Johanita Dogbey
Johanita Dogbey. Picture: Handout

A neighbour said Ms Dogbey had been on the way to a party at the family home at the time of the attack.

She said: "I was with her dad at the crime scene.

"He said his daughter had gone to buy a present for her mother and was on her way home."

"She was on the phone to her grandmother when she was attacked. The grandmother heard a terrible scream and then the phone dropped. The grandmother phoned the dad who then tried to call his daughter’s number but got no answer."

The mother-of-two told the Evening Standard: "“The victim lived at home in a very close, loving family. They can’t believe what has happened.

"This area has got safer recently. Affluent people who work in central London have moved in.

"If it is random, it’s terrifying. It’s a brazen attack in the open in daylight."

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation into the killing and have been reviewing local CCTV in the area, and speaking to several witnesses as part of their enquiries.

Johanita Dogbey
Johanita Dogbey. Picture: Handout

The force said that there is no information to suggest the victim and the man were known to each other at this stage.

Officers got permission on Wednesday to keep the man they arrested in connection with the killing in custody for another 36 hours.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: "I am in regular contact with officers leading the investigation into this brutal attack and my thoughts continue to be with the woman's family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

"We will do everything we can to support them at this unimaginably difficult time.

Police at the scene following the attack
Police at the scene following the attack. Picture: PA

"I recognise that the community will be experiencing worry and considerable concern and we have extra officers out in the community to answer questions and provide a visible presence

“My police neighbourhood policing teams have visited local community centres and businesses taking on board concerns and to ensure we are having the right conversations with local people at this time.

"I would also ask people to share anything that they feel might help the investigating detectives."

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 4728/01May.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

