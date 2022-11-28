Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship for making the nation 'famous throughout the world' through her music

British pop star Dua Lipa has been granted citizenship of the eastern European nation. Picture: Twitter @dualipa

By Chris Samuel

Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship for making the nation 'famous throughout the world'

The country's president, Barjam Begaj, said Lipa has made Albanians famous throughout the world because of her music.

“I will be an Albanian with papers too,” the 'One Kiss' singer said before taking her citizenship oath at Tirana city hall, in the nation's capital.

In an Instagram post, Lipa in Albanian that she was feeling “very proud”.

The musician, 27, also shared an image on Twitter of herself in the city hall holding a folder with the country's emblem.

Read more: 'Don’t disrespect Qatar': Sir Tony Blair says it's time to 'move on' from World Cup protests about LGBTQ+ rights

Read more: Eco-mob head to the pub: Police watch on as activists take a break from causing travel chaos to go for a pint

She thanked Mr Begaj and Erion Veliaj, the city's mayor, "for this honour" adding: "Got my Albanian citizenship!!"

She added the Albanian phrase: "Faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare," which translates to: "Thank you, I'm feeling very proud."

The President tweeted: "Happy to give the one and only Dua Lipa the decree of Albanian citizenship.

She was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo, and returned to the region briefly as a teenager.

Her first debut studio album was released in 2017, and in 2019 she bagged the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

She co-founded the Sunny Hill Foundation in 2016 with her dad to raise funds with concerts held in Kosovo to support people who are vulnerable and in need.

🇦🇱👐🏼 Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour ~ got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare 🇦🇱❤️👐🏼 pic.twitter.com/bfZzqukKAe — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 27, 2022

“It is an indescribable great joy with such acceptance, love and everything,” Lipa said.

She then took a passport photo, was had her fingerprint taken and signed an application form for an passport and identity card.

She will conclude her world tour in Tirana this week, with a concert marking the 110th anniversary of the nation's independence from the Ottoman Empire.