TikToker breaks into Dua Lipa rehearsals for Glastonbury and makes 'total prat' of themselves in security scare

Dua Lipa suffered a security scare while rehearsing for her Glastonbury appearance. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A TikToker has broken into a rehearsal space where Dua Lipa has been rehearsing for Glastonbury and "made a "total prat of themselves."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 28-year-old singer is due to perform on the Pyramid Stage at the world-famous festival this week. The initial news that she had joined the line-up sparked controversy.

Dua Lipa appears to have been working hard to get ready for the show in response to the backlash, but her preparations were interrupted by a TikTok creator who trespassed on her rehearsal space in Birmingham.

Read more: Dua Lipa lambasts Braverman's 'short-sighted and small-minded' talk on migrants

Read more: 'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest

The space was put into lockdown and the "nuisance" intruder was ordered to "clear off", the Sun reported.

The TikToker had been trying to film Dua Lipa and her back-up dancers.

The singer herself "missed all of the hullaballoo," according to a source.

Dua has been working so hard for the past few days to perfect her set for Glastonbury," they said. "They made a total prat of themselves by trying to film and it was all rather embarrassing.

"Some of Dua’s team spoke to them and asked them to clear off. She was inside so luckily missed all the hullabaloo.

"Nothing is going to knock her off course this weekend. Dua can’t wait to show Glastonbury what she has been working on".

Dua Lipa is set to perform at Glastonbury on Friday from 5pm-6.45pm.