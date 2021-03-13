Breaking News

Duchess of Cambridge pays respects to Sarah Everard memorial at Clapham Common

The Duchess of Cambridge paid her respects to Sarah Everard on Saturday. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid her respects to the Sarah Everard memorial at Clapham Common after a police officer was charged with her murder.

Kate Middleton was spotted visiting the park on Saturday afternoon unannounced to lay flowers at the site.

She visited shortly before a vigil was due to take place, before being cancelled due to the possible breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Dozens of people have laid flowers at the park since detectives charged a serving police officer with her kidnap and murder.

The Duchess of Cambridge has come to pay her respects in Clapham following the death of Sarah Everard. #SarahEverard #Clapham #Breaking pic.twitter.com/aytKJZU7fI — Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) March 13, 2021

People who intended to go to the Reclaim These Streets vigils in the wake of Sarah's murder are being encouraged to take part in planned online and doorstep events instead.

The organisers behind the event have instead called for a doorstep vigil at 9.30pm on Saturday, saying it would be joining people across the country and "shining a light, a candle, a torch, a phone, to remember Sarah Everard and all the women affected by and lost to violence".

