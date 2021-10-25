Campaigners demand end to raw sewage being dumped in rivers after MPs voted not to stop it

25 October 2021, 19:40 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 20:50

Surfers Against Sewage have released an interactive map showing the worst affected coastal areas
Surfers Against Sewage have released an interactive map showing the worst affected coastal areas. Picture: Surfers Against Sewage

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Environmental campaigners have condemned Tory MPs who voted against amending a bill to stop companies dumping raw sewage into rivers and seas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MPs last week voted to remove the Lords amendment to the Environment Bill which aimed to clean up rivers by placing a new duty on water companies to reduce sewage discharges when drains are overwhelmed.

It was put forward by crossbench peer the Duke of Wellington and would have forced companies and the Government to "take all reasonable steps" to avoid using sewer overflows.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says 'recycling plastic doesn't work' ahead of COP26

READ MORE: Dozens of arrests as eco mob returns to block busy London road

However, MPs voted 268 to 204, majority 64, to disagree with proposals. Only 22 Conservative MPs rebelled and supported the measures.

Environment Agency figures show that water companies discharged raw sewage more than 400,000 times into England’s waterways for a period of 3.1 million hours in 2020.

Campaign groups Rivers Trust and Surfers Against Sewage have both called for action to tackle sewage being dumped into waterways and at coastal spots, producing interactive maps showing the rivers and beaches worst affected by the problem.

Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Surfers Against Sewage, said: "In this most important of environmental decades, it’s shocking that the Government recommended that MPs reject progressive and ambitious amendments that would protect water, air and nature.

"Why wouldn’t they want water companies to have a legal obligation not to pollute our rivers and ocean with sewage, for example? It beggars belief and hardly shows a commitment to be the greenest government ever. 

"It’s time for more ambitious thinking and law that builds protected nature back into public ownership rather than leaving it to the ravages of shareholder interests."

It comes just days before Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts world leaders at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

It also comes after businesses admitted they were struggling to get hold of sewage treatment chemicals due to the lack of lorry drivers caused by Brexit and Covid.

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "The amount of sewage discharge by water companies into our rivers is unacceptable. 

"We have made it clear to water companies that they must significantly reduce sewage discharges from storm overflows as a priority. 

"To this end we have added a range of new legally-binding obligations directly on water companies in the Environment Bill, as well as over £3 billion of water company investment to tackle pollution in rivers, and we expect to see results."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Eco protesters have caused travel disruption on the M25 and on key roads in London in recent weeks.

Govt secures first nationwide injunction against disruptive eco mob

Breaking
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered in a park in Wembley.

Met offers apology to family of sisters murdered in London park

Climate protesters who will demonstrate in Glasgow gather in Rotterdam before heading to Scotland

COP26 risks becoming Covid 'super spreader event,' Scotland's health secretary admits

Former employee turned Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has told MPs the social media site is dangerous for teenagers.

Facebook and Instagram 'allow bullying to follow children home', whistleblower claims

The clocks go back this weekend

When do the clocks go back in October 2021?

Sajid Javid accused anti-vaccine protestors of spreading "vicious lies"

Sajid Javid hits out at 'idiot' anti-vaxxers protesting outside schools

Alec Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene when a revolver fired

Alec Baldwin pointed gun “towards camera” when it went off

The UK-hosted conference will be held at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, and will be attended by thousands of people including protestors

What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit

Boris Johnson said the Cop26 was going to be 'very tough'

Boris Johnson: 'Touch and go' whether COP26 summit will be a success

"What you've got to do is stop the production of plastic," Boris Johnson told a group of children

Boris Johnson says 'recycling plastic doesn't work' ahead of COP26

Oxfam withdraws Wonder Woman Bingo from sale following transgender and non-binary complaints

Oxfam axes game celebrating ‘inspirational women’ after transgender staff complain

The National Living Wage is to rise to £9.50, reports say, in a boost for people on low incomes.

National Living Wage 'to be hiked to £9.50'

The Queen is said to be "knackered"

'Knackered' Queen misses church service after hospital stay

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver the budget on Wednesday

Budget 2021: What can we expect from the Chancellor?

The average UK petrol price has reached a record high

'Dark day for drivers' as petrol price reaches record high

A four-week-old baby died in 2017

Pair charged with murdering four-week-old baby

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid has said the NHS waiting list “will go up before it goes back down”

'Plan A is the right plan' insists Sajid Javid with cases 'set to plummet'
Insulate Britain have returned

Dozens of arrests as eco mob returns to block busy London road
Roads have been locked down ahead of the summit

COP26: Businesses face uncertainty as streets locked down ahead of summit
Reports say models suggest cases could rapidly drop next month

Covid cases 'could rapidly drop next month even without Plan B'
Around 10 million people in England are eligible for a booster.

Two million people in England to receive Covid booster jab invite from Monday
The ULEZ has expanded across the capital.

ULEZ: Motorists face pollution charge as low emission zone expands
There will be a £6 billion investment in the NHS

NHS to receive £6bn in Budget to help clear backlog in England
Ed Sheeran told fans he had tested positive for Covid on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of album release
Insulate Britain has said they will return to the roads.

Eco protesters pledge return to road chaos despite risk of jail and fines
Richard Ratcliffe is beginning a hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in London.

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on second hunger strike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B
Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech

Irate caller blasts 'arrogant' Greta Thunberg for 'rude' manner of speech
Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Maajid Nawaz defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale on Sunday 24/10 | Watch again

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims
'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle quizzes expert on 'plan B' calls

'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls
'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police