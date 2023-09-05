Dunelm puts bed linen in secure cabinets in shoplifting epidemic linked to cost-of-living crisis

Dunelm has put bed linen in secure cabinets. Picture: social media

By Kieran Kelly

Dunelm has joined a growing number of stores to implement extra security in order to protect items amid a growing shoplifting epidemic linked to the cost-of-living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bedding sold by the homeware giant is the latest in a list of popular items to be given extra security after Lurpak butter and baby formula were tagged in other stores.

A customer service agent for Dunelm in Keighley, England, posted an update on social media informing shoppers of the store's new displays.

Video footage shows bedding locked away in giant glass cupboards, which require a pin to be opened.

Charlotte Lorraine Eeles, who works at the store, posted: "We are currently having a refit on our Dorma Bedding section!

"With brand spanking new Dorma displays!! We do apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Dear customers We are currently having a refit on our Dorma Bedding section! With brand spanking new Dorma displays!!... Posted by Charlotte Lorraine Eeles on Thursday, August 17, 2023

It comes after it was revealed shoplifting levels in England and Wales rose by 24 per cent in the last 12 months, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Experts have linked the severe rise to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

One survey suggesting rising food costs have worsened Brits' mental health.

The increased price of everyday groceries has worsened the mental health of a quarter (25%) of people, the Which? survey suggests.

Read More: Consumers call out ‘skimpflation’ in quality of supermarket food and drink

Read More: Tesco staff offered body cameras after physical assaults rise by a third in 12 months

One mother of two from Merseyside told Which? that her mental health had suffered because the price of baby formula had increased.

She told Which?: "My baby has reflux and yet we can't afford to buy the anti-reflux baby milk. It's gone up from £11.50 in 2021 to £14.

"If your body doesn't produce milk, it isn't a choice - you shouldn't have to pay a premium for something which is a necessity. Thinking about it brings me to tears."

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products. Picture: Twitter/CharIieBennett/Joshpeterchrist

She continued: "I didn't have babies until I was as financially stable. We should be doing well but instead we are looking at an uncertain future.

"We have worked very hard for what we have and I feel so angry that we and other families are not being looked after - our best interests are not being looked after. That all builds and builds and I feel like a pressure cooker waiting to explode."

Other popular items that have been security tagged by stores in recent weeks include packets of Lurpak butter at Tesco after prices soared past £9 for one tub.