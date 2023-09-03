Tesco staff offered body cameras after physical assaults rise by a third in 12 months

Physical assaults on Tesco staff has risen by a third in a year. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Tesco staff have been offered body cameras after physical assaults rose by a third in the last 12 months, the supermarket's chief executive has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ken Murphy has called for a change in the law to make abuse or violence towards retail workers an offence across the UK.

Mr Murphy said Tesco has invested £44 million in four years on security measures including door access systems, protection screens and digital radios, as well as the cameras, but called for more to be done against offenders.

"Money spent on making sure people are safe at work is always well spent," he wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

"But it should not have to be like this. Crime is a scourge on society and an insult to shoppers and retail workers.

"These people are small in number but have a disproportionate impact."

Staff have been offered body cameras. Picture: Alamy

Saying it is "time we put an end to it", he labelled the rise in incidents as "unacceptable" and the impact on workers "heartbreaking".

"I want those who break the law in our stores brought to book," he said.

Read More: Urgent 'do not eat' warning for granola sold in Tesco, Waitrose and Ocado as it may contain stones

Read More: Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

"After a long campaign by retailers and the union Usdaw, last year the Government made attacking shop workers an aggravating factor in convictions - meaning offenders should get longer sentences.

"Judges should make use of this power. But we need to go further, as in Scotland, and make abuse or violence towards retail workers an offence in itself."

He also called for better links with police forces and for businesses to be given a right to know how a case is proceeding when someone commits a crime in one of their stores.

"This would help us to spot patterns and provide reassurance that justice is being done," he said.

"Gangs take advantage of the fact we do not share enough information. We'll only be able to stop these thugs if we work together."