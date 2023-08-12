Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

12 August 2023, 00:54

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products.
The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK’s largest supermarket is set to remove more than 50 branded items across its stores.

The stock shakeup is expected to be implemented across more than 2,000 Tesco Express stores in the coming weeks.

Under the plans, the chain will replace a number of everyday items with cheaper alternatives from its own-brand range.

The change has reportedly been made to reduce costs for customers shopping in Express stores - as the country continues to grapple with the increased cost of living.

Tesco has not revealed the brands that will be affected, but said they were “well-known”.

While the replacement items will be cheaper than the brands they’re replacing, they are still expected to cost more than Tesco’s low value range.

The items may still also be more expensive than those found in bigger Tesco stores.

Read more: Wetherspoons increases cost of pints across several pubs - is your local affected?

Read more: Which high street stores are closing? A full list of shop closures for 2023

A number of products are to be swapped out for cheaper alternatives.
A number of products are to be swapped out for cheaper alternatives. Picture: Alamy

Some of the items being switched out for own-brands include Tesco smooth peanut butter for £1.65, penne pasta for 85p, and basmati rice microwave pouches for 75p.

The swaps are said to be up to 50% cheaper than their branded counterparts.

Tesco convenience managing director Sarah Lawler said: "Our Express stores offer unbeatable value on everything from essentials to fresh produce, making healthy food more accessible for the 2,000 communities that we serve across the UK.

"And while our convenience stores don’t have the shelf space to carry the full range of our larger shops, by swapping these products, we’ve been able to make way for even more of our great-value own brand ranges.”

The change is expected to come into effect over the next two weeks, meaning shelves will be stocked with the new products by the end of August.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It is understood the migrants have been relocated to hotels.

Tory ministers hit out at ‘incompetent’ Home Office as Legionella bacteria to put barge out of action for weeks

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden

US attorney general appoints special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Judge sends FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to jail as bail revoked

The final moments of Muhammad Hassan have been revealed.

Final moments of sherpa who died on K2 summit: Father-of-three, 27, couldn’t ‘talk or hear’ in hours before death

Yemen Oil Tanker

Oil from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen has been transferred, UN says

Harry Kane has landed in Munich.

'We move forward without him': Harry Kane lands in Munich for medical as Spurs boss confirms move is 'imminent'

Rebuilding the pub would be a 'huge endeavour', the museum said.

'We can't save the Crooked House': Rebuilding landmark pub would be 'costly endeavour', museum says

Police investigate downed drone in Moscow

Russia and Ukraine trade aerial attacks as Zelensky moves against corruption

Brits could bask in sun again before the end of the month.

Exact date UK temperatures could hit 26C as sunshine forecast made for end of summer

Fire damage in Hawaii

Deadly flames overtook Hawaiian town ‘without warning’, residents say

Greece Soccer Fan Death

Funeral held for football fan killed in Athens attack

Trump with umbrella

Judge warns of limits to what Trump can say about election case

Ecowas leaders

West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

Campaigners call for pubs to be protected after Crooked House was demolished

'A national scandal': Campaigners demand protection for pubs after destruction and demolition of Crooked House

Shelagh Fogarty

'You could call it gender apartheid': Gordon Brown condemns the 'totalitarian and authoritarian' Taliban regime

Three men are being tracked down by police in an international manhunt

Three wanted over murder of 10-year-old girl in Woking have fled overseas sparking international manhunt

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman reacts as she fails to find her house after floods

Floods in China’s northern province kill 29 and cause billions of economic loss

Millions face Bank Holiday travel chaos after RMT announces two new strike dates

Bank holiday travel chaos as RMT announces new strike dates in long-running dispute

Parts of Maui have been destroyed be a devastating fire

Paradise lost: Shocking scale of devastation to Maui revealed as Hawaii wildfire death toll reaches 55 with hundreds missing
Key drone-filmed evidence of Channel trafficking has been stolen from an airfield

Organised crime gang steals hard drive containing vital evidence against Channel people smugglers from UK base
Bosnia Shooting

Bosnian man kills ex-wife and two more people before taking his own life

UBS sign

UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover

World Scout Jamboree concert

South Korea throws K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm-disrupted jamboree

Fans in court

Scuffles outside court as Croatian soccer fans give evidence over deadly attack

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm after Legionella bacteria was found in the water

Migrants moved off Bibby Stockholm just days after boarding as Legionella bacteria found in the water
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan
Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit