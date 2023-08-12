Tesco to scrap more than 50 ‘well-known’ items across 2,000 branches in huge shake-up - is your local affected?

The supermarket chain is planning to swap out more than 50 products. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The UK’s largest supermarket is set to remove more than 50 branded items across its stores.

The stock shakeup is expected to be implemented across more than 2,000 Tesco Express stores in the coming weeks.

Under the plans, the chain will replace a number of everyday items with cheaper alternatives from its own-brand range.

The change has reportedly been made to reduce costs for customers shopping in Express stores - as the country continues to grapple with the increased cost of living.

Tesco has not revealed the brands that will be affected, but said they were “well-known”.

While the replacement items will be cheaper than the brands they’re replacing, they are still expected to cost more than Tesco’s low value range.

The items may still also be more expensive than those found in bigger Tesco stores.

A number of products are to be swapped out for cheaper alternatives. Picture: Alamy

Some of the items being switched out for own-brands include Tesco smooth peanut butter for £1.65, penne pasta for 85p, and basmati rice microwave pouches for 75p.

The swaps are said to be up to 50% cheaper than their branded counterparts.

Tesco convenience managing director Sarah Lawler said: "Our Express stores offer unbeatable value on everything from essentials to fresh produce, making healthy food more accessible for the 2,000 communities that we serve across the UK.

"And while our convenience stores don’t have the shelf space to carry the full range of our larger shops, by swapping these products, we’ve been able to make way for even more of our great-value own brand ranges.”

The change is expected to come into effect over the next two weeks, meaning shelves will be stocked with the new products by the end of August.