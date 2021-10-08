E. coli water warning: Residents in hundreds of postcodes affected

8 October 2021, 11:02

Residents in affected postcodes are urged to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and teeth-cleaning
Residents in affected postcodes are urged to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and teeth-cleaning. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Residents in hundreds of postcode areas have been told to boil drinking water due to the possible presence of E. coli bacteria.

The 443 postcodes in Oxted, Surrey and surrounding areas are all supplied by SES Water.

The company has issued the precautionary advice after routine testing at Westwood Treatment Works found that tap water could be affected by the bacteria.

Customers are advised to boil all water for drinking and preparing food before use, as well as water for pets.

E. coli bacteria can cause infections such as urinary tract infection, cystitis (infection of the bladder) and intestinal infection.

It may also cause E. coli bacteraemia, a blood stream infection which can be caused by primary infections spreading to the blood.

Read more: UK meat consumption falls by 17 per cent in a decade

SES Water’s Wholesale Director Tom Kelly said: "Until we get results that reconfirm Oxted’s water supply is okay to consume, we are asking our customers to boil water for drinking, food preparation and cleaning teeth as a precaution.

Read more: Fuel industry says recovery 'not quick enough' as pumps left dry in London and South-East

"I realise this will be worrying and highly inconvenient to our customers, and I want to apologise and reassure them we are working around the clock to ensure they can use their water supply normally again as quickly as possible."

Investigations into the cause of the possible contamination are ongoing.

Read more: Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

SES Water is arranging for bottled water to be provided to vulnerable customers such as care homes, schools and those with urgent medical needs.

They are also urging those in affected postcodes to inform their friends and neighbours of the issue.

Boiled water should be covered, kept refrigerated and used within 24 hours.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC tougher laws are needed to prevent Insulate Britain protesters from causing further chaos

'Glued fools': Transport Secretary hits out at 'dangerous' Insulate Britain protests

Breaking
Conservative MP and former minister James Brokenshire has tragically died at the age of 53.

James Brokenshire dies aged 53 after lung cancer battle

Breaking
Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to two journalists and free speech activists

Coventry's bombed-out cathedral has been one of its cultural centres during its time as UK city of culture

Eight areas longlisted to be named UK city of culture 2025

Two protesters glued themselves to the road near the M25

Eco mob target Old Street and M25 in latest disruptive rush hour protest

Researchers found UK meat consumption has fallen by 17% in a decade.

UK meat consumption falls by 17 per cent in a decade

Millions of people are being urged to take up the flu jab

Millions of people urged to book flu jab as it could kill 60,000 people this year

The military have been called in to help the ambulance service.

Armed forces deployed to support Welsh Ambulance Service under growing pressure

Only seven countries are left on the red list.

Travel rules explained: Which countries are on the red list and when will PCR tests end?

A man who claimed to be a police officer and tried to "arrest" a woman has been jailed.

Man who pretended to be police officer to 'arrest' woman jailed

The red list has been slashed to seven countries.

Travel update: Red list slashed to just seven countries

Mike Ashley's ownership of Newcastle United has come to an end.

Premier League approves takeover of Mike Ashley's Newcastle United

He was caught on video disguised as a woman, wearing a fat suit, before throwing acid over his ex.

'Jealous' man who wore fat suit to disguise himself as woman jailed for acid attack on ex

Filling stations in London and the South-East are running dry more quickly.

Fuel industry says recovery 'not quick enough' as pumps left dry in London and South-East

NatWest is the first financial institution in the UK to face prosecution under money laundering laws

NatWest facing £340m fine after historic money laundering prosecution

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation for the missing cousins

Teenage girls reported missing found safe as man arrested over human trafficking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Renaming streets with links to the slave trade could cost councils hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Renaming streets in wake of BLM could cost hundreds of thousands, LBC reveals
Children are being asked to wear face masks to school again.

Schools bring back masks as Covid cases soar amongst pupils

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference.

Boris Johnson faces backlash over ‘economically illiterate’ conference speech
A Brighton and Hove Albion player has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Prince Andrew's lawyers will receive a copy of a 2009 settlement.

Prince Andrew lawyers to see confidential settlement that could end civil lawsuit
The petition for the Night Tube to reopen has been launched following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Thousands sign petition for Night Tube to reopen to keep women safe after Everard murder
Sir Peter Bottomley believes MPs should earn the same as GPs.

Tory MP describes 'grim' struggle of living on £82k a year as he asks for raise
Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government.

Red list set to be slashed as Govt lifts travel advice for 32 countries
Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied the findings.

Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone with multimillion-pound spyware, High Court finds
Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day
LBC hears from black-led youth charity on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from black-led youth charity on Global’s Make Some Noise Day
The Thomas Cook CEO was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Changes to travel rules are 'good news' for holidaymakers, but more clarity needed
Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

Iain Dale: Nobody goes into politics for the money

'We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years, I would say'

Green energy tycoon: We've lacked a coherent energy policy probably for 20 years
Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
The broadcaster was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andrew Neil's withering take on Boris Johnsons party conference speech
'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?': Iain Dale challenges Tory MP

'You're not levelling up people on Universal Credit, are you?'
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police